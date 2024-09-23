Social media could be good for your mental health

It's a pretty fair bet that if you asked most people they would skeptical about the effects of social media on well-being. However, new research from the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford suggests there are positive benefits of social media usage on adults' mental health.

Academics conducted a six-month study of 1029 adults, with participants' daily time using social platforms on their Android mobile device unobtrusively tracked and their well-being measured every two weeks.

The findings suggest a small, positive effect of time spent using social platforms on both subjective well-being and psychological well-being (but no significant effects on physical health or financial security). The research also shows that time spent using social platforms that facilitate interactions with friends and family correlates with positive subjective and psychological well-being.

Andrew Stephen, deputy dean for faculty and research and founder and director of the Future of Marketing Initiative at Oxford Saïd says:

Social media is used by billions of people daily for all kinds of purposes, from entertainment to commerce to keeping in touch with friends and family. In recent years there has been an ongoing debate around whether using social media is healthy, which this research contributes to. Our evidence, from studying a large group of adults in the US and UK over six months, demonstrates that time spent on social media apps can potentially have positive psychological well-being consequences when social media is used as a means of communication and engagement with people close to them such as friends and family, which we term 'meaningful connections'. This does not mean that all kinds of social media use is good for us but rather shows that how people use these powerful and ubiquitous communication platforms matters.

Past research on the relationship between social platform usage and subjective and psychological well-being has been based on small or unrepresentative samples or been methodologically limited. The current research has sought to address these limitations by exploring the relationship between social platform use, subjective well-being, and its component factors using a robust empirical approach.

While these findings contradict a large body of research that generally concludes that social platforms negatively affect people's well-being, it aligns with past research on real-world social relationships.

You can see the full report on the Society for Consumer Psychology site.

Image credit: AntonGarin/depositphotos.com