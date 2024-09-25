Meta introduces more affordable Quest 3S headset

Meta has introduced the Quest 3S, a more budget-friendly addition to its mixed reality headset lineup. Announced at the Connect event, the Quest 3S offers the same performance and mixed reality capabilities as the Quest 3, but at a lower price. Starting at $299.99, the device targets newcomers to mixed reality or users seeking an affordable upgrade from earlier models like Quest or Quest 2.

The Quest 3S includes features such as watching TV on a virtual large screen, personal fitness training, and multitasking capabilities. The headset builds on the Quest 3’s foundation, which introduced full-color Passthrough for blending the virtual and physical worlds. Meta continues to make improvements to its mixed reality ecosystem, with the Quest 3S benefiting from updates like enhanced spatial audio and improved contrast and color for a more realistic Passthrough experience.

The updated Meta Horizon OS supports 2D apps like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, and introduces new features such as Travel Mode, allowing users to operate the headset while on the move. Meta has also outlined plans for future updates, including support for lying down during use and improvements to Meta AI.

In terms of entertainment, the Quest 3S provides access to virtual concerts in Horizon Worlds and apps like Prime Video, Twitch, and Netflix. The headset is compatible with a wide range of apps and games and supports upcoming Quest 3-specific titles like Batman: Arkham Shadow.

Additionally, Meta has announced a price reduction for its 512GB Quest 3, now priced at $499.99. This model offers more storage, a 4K+ Infinite display, and advanced pancake lenses, making it geared toward users who prioritize performance and storage capacity.

