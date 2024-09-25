Reolink launches Altas PT Ultra 4K battery camera with continuous recording and optional solar panel

Reolink has officially launched the Altas PT Ultra, a new 4K battery-powered camera offering continuous recording. This security camera combines 4K UHD resolution with auto-tracking and color vision for day and night monitoring.

The camera is designed to address common issues in home security cameras, such as missing events and limited battery life. It comes equipped with a 20,000mAh battery, offering up to 12 hours of 4K recording per day for eight days on a single charge. In standby mode, it can last up to 500 days.

One standout feature is the pre-recording function, which captures 10 seconds of footage before motion is detected. This aims to reduce the delays typically experienced with PIR-triggered systems. Additionally, Reolink’s ColorX technology enables full-color night vision without the need for spotlights or infrared, even in dark conditions.

The camera features a 355-degree pan and 90-degree tilt for wide-angle coverage, minimizing blind spots. It also includes AI-driven motion detection to distinguish between people, vehicles, and animals, reducing false alerts. Reolink offers these features without requiring a subscription.

Reolink provides a two-year warranty on the Altas PT Ultra, along with 24/7 customer support. Customers who register their product receive an additional six months of warranty coverage.

The camera is now available for purchase through Reolink.com here for $209.99, but for a limited time, it’s on sale for just $179.99. A bundle with a 6-watt solar panel is being sold at Amazon here for $229.99, but a $30 clickable coupon makes it much more affordable.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.