Plugable launches new Thunderbolt docking station (TBT-6950PD) with quad-display support and USB-C charging hub (PS3-METERC3)

Plugable has announced two new products aimed at boosting productivity and convenience for tech users. The TBT-6950PD is a hybrid docking station that supports up to four external 4K displays on many systems, including Apple's base-model Silicon Macs, which typically struggle to handle multiple displays. Meanwhile, the PS3-METERC3 offers a versatile charging solution with three high-powered USB-C ports, allowing users to power multiple devices simultaneously.

The TBT-6950PD combines Thunderbolt and DisplayLink technologies, offering both Mac and Windows users an option to connect multiple displays, a feature often restricted by hardware limitations on base-model Macs. Its 96W power delivery ensures high-performance laptops stay charged, while three downstream Thunderbolt ports provide additional power for other devices like smartphones and tablets.

The PS3-METERC3, a 67W Triple USB-C Charging Station, includes an LED display to monitor real-time power distribution across its three ports. It offers protection against short circuits and overvoltage, making it a safe option for both home and travel.

The Plugable Thunderbolt Docking Station with DisplayLink and 96W Charging (TBT-6950PD) and the 67W Triple USB-C Charging Station (PS3-METERC3) are now available on Amazon, priced at $299.95 (here) and $34.95 (here) respectively, with discounts currently offered.

