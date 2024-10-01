Plugable launches new Thunderbolt docking station (TBT-6950PD) with quad-display support and USB-C charging hub (PS3-METERC3)

Plugable has announced two new products aimed at boosting productivity and convenience for tech users. The TBT-6950PD is a hybrid docking station that supports up to four external 4K displays on many systems, including Apple's base-model Silicon Macs, which typically struggle to handle multiple displays. Meanwhile, the PS3-METERC3 offers a versatile charging solution with three high-powered USB-C ports, allowing users to power multiple devices simultaneously.

The TBT-6950PD combines Thunderbolt and DisplayLink technologies, offering both Mac and Windows users an option to connect multiple displays, a feature often restricted by hardware limitations on base-model Macs. Its 96W power delivery ensures high-performance laptops stay charged, while three downstream Thunderbolt ports provide additional power for other devices like smartphones and tablets.

The PS3-METERC3, a 67W Triple USB-C Charging Station, includes an LED display to monitor real-time power distribution across its three ports. It offers protection against short circuits and overvoltage, making it a safe option for both home and travel.

The Plugable Thunderbolt Docking Station with DisplayLink and 96W Charging (TBT-6950PD) and the 67W Triple USB-C Charging Station (PS3-METERC3) are now available on Amazon, priced at $299.95 (here) and $34.95 (here) respectively, with discounts currently offered.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

