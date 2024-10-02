Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.7.0

No Comments

It’s time to ditch Windows 11 and embrace Nitrux for a smoother, more streamlined experience without the bloat. Nitrux, built on a lightweight foundation, offers a sleek, efficient system tailored for modern users. With its unique NX Desktop, the OS is fast, responsive, and provides a visually appealing interface, making it a compelling alternative for those tired of Windows’ sluggish updates and resource-heavy performance.

Nitrux 3.7.0 has officially launched (download here), offering a variety of updates, bug fixes, and performance improvements, making it an ideal Linux distribution for users looking to switch from Microsoft's buggy OS. Built on the Liquorix kernel version 6.10.12-1 and the updated Debian base snapshot, this release brings several important package updates to ensure an improved user experience.

SEE ALSO: Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

One of the key highlights of Nitrux 3.7.0 is the update of Firefox to version 130.0, offering users the latest in web browsing technology, security enhancements, and performance improvements. The MESA 3D Graphics Library has been updated to version 24.2.3, enhancing support for modern graphics hardware and improving the overall performance of graphical applications. Additionally, the Nitrux Update Tool System has been upgraded to version 2.1.7, providing a smoother update experience for users.

In terms of desktop configuration, several changes have been made in this release. Unused shortcuts have been removed from kgblobalshortcuts, cleaning up the user experience. The default configuration now uses the fcitx5 Wayland launcher to start it, and the code that forced a restart of fcitx5 has been removed from the desktop-config. These changes contribute to a more streamlined and efficient desktop environment.

CUPS, the Common UNIX Printing System, has been updated to version 2.4.10-2, which includes fixes for CVE-2024-47175. It’s important to note that Nitrux has never included or used cups-browsed or opened port UDP:631 in any release, reinforcing the distribution’s commitment to security. Flatpak has also been updated to version 1.5.10, which addresses CVE-2024-42472, while OpenSSL has been upgraded to version 3.3.2, including fixes for CVE-2024-6119 and CVE-2024-5535.

Nitrux 3.7.0 also adds new components to the distribution, including PyYAML, a YAML parser and emitter for Python, which is useful for developers working with this widely-used data serialization format.

Nitrux continues to be an excellent choice for users who are moving away from Windows 11, offering a modern, user-friendly Linux experience. The desktop environment provides a familiar interface for Windows users, and the use of AppImages simplifies software installation. Additionally, the performance tuning offered by the Liquorix kernel ensures a fast and responsive system.

Image Credit: Pras Boonwong / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Save $18! Get 'AI + The New Human Frontier: Reimagining the Future of Time, Trust + Truth' FREE for a Limited Time’ for FREE

Critical vulnerabilities affect 80 percent of manufacturing companies

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.7.0

Do you know where your sensitive data is?

Foxit brings its PDF editor with AI assistant to Snapdragon-powered Windows 11 PCs

ViewSonic launches M1X portable projector

Adobe Elements 2025 has been designed to automatically stop working... and there's nothing you can do about it

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

46 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

34 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

Forget TeamViewer, RustDesk is the open-source alternative you've been looking for

15 Comments

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, say hello to Nitrux Linux 3.6.1

14 Comments

MX Linux 23.4 is the ultimate Microsoft Windows 11 replacement you need right now

10 Comments

Forget Google Pixel 9 Pro, Apple iPhone 16 Pro is the AI smartphone you really want

7 Comments

False alarm! Microsoft says that Windows 11 users will NOT be able to uninstall controversial Recall feature

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.