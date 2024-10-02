Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.7.0

It’s time to ditch Windows 11 and embrace Nitrux for a smoother, more streamlined experience without the bloat. Nitrux, built on a lightweight foundation, offers a sleek, efficient system tailored for modern users. With its unique NX Desktop, the OS is fast, responsive, and provides a visually appealing interface, making it a compelling alternative for those tired of Windows’ sluggish updates and resource-heavy performance.

Nitrux 3.7.0 has officially launched (download here), offering a variety of updates, bug fixes, and performance improvements, making it an ideal Linux distribution for users looking to switch from Microsoft's buggy OS. Built on the Liquorix kernel version 6.10.12-1 and the updated Debian base snapshot, this release brings several important package updates to ensure an improved user experience.

One of the key highlights of Nitrux 3.7.0 is the update of Firefox to version 130.0, offering users the latest in web browsing technology, security enhancements, and performance improvements. The MESA 3D Graphics Library has been updated to version 24.2.3, enhancing support for modern graphics hardware and improving the overall performance of graphical applications. Additionally, the Nitrux Update Tool System has been upgraded to version 2.1.7, providing a smoother update experience for users.

In terms of desktop configuration, several changes have been made in this release. Unused shortcuts have been removed from kgblobalshortcuts, cleaning up the user experience. The default configuration now uses the fcitx5 Wayland launcher to start it, and the code that forced a restart of fcitx5 has been removed from the desktop-config. These changes contribute to a more streamlined and efficient desktop environment.

CUPS, the Common UNIX Printing System, has been updated to version 2.4.10-2, which includes fixes for CVE-2024-47175. It’s important to note that Nitrux has never included or used cups-browsed or opened port UDP:631 in any release, reinforcing the distribution’s commitment to security. Flatpak has also been updated to version 1.5.10, which addresses CVE-2024-42472, while OpenSSL has been upgraded to version 3.3.2, including fixes for CVE-2024-6119 and CVE-2024-5535.

Nitrux 3.7.0 also adds new components to the distribution, including PyYAML, a YAML parser and emitter for Python, which is useful for developers working with this widely-used data serialization format.

Nitrux continues to be an excellent choice for users who are moving away from Windows 11, offering a modern, user-friendly Linux experience. The desktop environment provides a familiar interface for Windows users, and the use of AppImages simplifies software installation. Additionally, the performance tuning offered by the Liquorix kernel ensures a fast and responsive system.

Image Credit: Pras Boonwong / Dreamstime.com