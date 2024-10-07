The best Windows tweaking and customization tools on GitHub [Part 1]

Windows has always allowed a decent degree of customization. You can tweak how the OS looks and behaves in a number of ways, but only within the limits set by Microsoft. The good news is that if you want to make more advanced changes, there is no shortage of third-party tools that will let you do exactly that -- from changing the Start menu and wallpaper to preventing Microsoft from tracking your activity and replacing default apps with better alternatives.

GitHub is home to a vast number of Windows tweaking tools, and we thought it would be fun to showcase the best of these in a new series.

SEE ALSO:

xd-AntiSpy An unofficial successor to the older, much loved XP-AntiSpy, this program is designed for Windows 10 and 11 and provides various privacy-focused features, allowing users to disable unwanted telemetry and tracking functions in Windows. It was last updated three weeks ago. Optimizer Optimizer is a small yet powerful program for disabling telemetry, configuring system settings, and optimizing Windows startup. Frequently updated, it includes modules for handling context menus, removing background apps, and improving system responsiveness. ExplorerBlurMica This tool designed to add background blur, Acrylic, or Mica effects to the File Explorer in Windows 10 and 11. It enhances the visual experience by applying customizable transparency and color effects, compatible with other software that modifies window styles. Users can choose from various effects, including different levels of blur and Mica styles. Lively Wallpaper This tool lets you set live, interactive wallpapers on your desktop. You can use web pages, videos, or GIFs as backgrounds, giving your desktop a dynamic and visually captivating look. PowerToys Readers of BetaNews will be more than a little familiar with PowerToys, Microsoft’s collection of open-source suite of utilities designed for power users. It includes tools like FancyZones (for creating custom window layouts), PowerRename, a Color Picker, and a Shortcut Guide, among others. Most recently Microsoft added a new Workspaces module. Rainmeter One of the most popular desktop customization tools for Windows. It allows users to create and apply widgets and skins, displaying information like system stats, weather, and more. Its flexibility and community-driven content make it a go-to tool for building personalized desktops. simplewall This open-source application allows users to manage network activity by configuring the Windows Filtering Platform (WFP). It offers a user-friendly way to set up custom network rules, block unwanted traffic, and monitor connections without relying on Windows Firewall. It supports features like logging, real-time notifications, and easy rule management for advanced network control. Notepads This is a lightweight, modern alternative to the traditional Notepad app in Windows. It features a sleek design, multi-tab support, and advanced text editing capabilities, making it perfect for coding or jotting down quick notes. ExplorerPatcher This lightweight tool aims to restore and improve Windows Explorer and taskbar functionalities. It lets you re-enable the classic taskbar, adjust the system tray, and tweak hidden Explorer settings. Explorer Patcher was last updated three weeks ago. Files This modern File Explorer replacement offers a sleek design, dual-pane browsing, and enhanced file management capabilities. Its open-source nature and frequent updates make it a viable alternative to Windows own File Explorer, particularly for users seeking a more modern UI.



Image Credit: Fizkes / Dreamstime.com