Google launches new initiative for sharing scam details

Google has announced a new partnership with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) and the DNS Research Federation (DNS RF) to launch Global Signal Exchange (GSE), a new project with the ambition to be a global clearinghouse for online scams and fraud bad actor signals.

This collaboration combines the strengths of each partner: GASA's extensive network of stakeholders, the DNS Research Federation's robust data platform with already over 40 million signals, and Google's experience in combating scams and fraud.

Google is supporting the DNS Research Federation and GASA with new funding to launch the GSE. It has also developed a partnership enabling the sending and receiving of signals related to scam and fraud activities across relevant and in-scope products and services related to online scams and fraud.

The data engine powering the platform uses the Google Cloud Platform and will allow participants to both share and consume signals gathered by others while also benefiting from Google Cloud Platform's AI capabilities to find patterns and match signals smartly.

The company also reveals that Cross-Account Protection, a tool which enables ongoing cooperation between platforms in the fight against abuse, launched back in May of this year is actively protecting 3.2 billion users across sites and apps where they sign in with their Google Account.

Cross-Account Protection is free and automatically available when sites and apps integrate Sign in with Google, allowing Google to share security notifications -- in a privacy-preserving way -- about suspicious events with the apps and services connected to a Google Account.

You can read more about the GSE initiative on the Google blog.

