Rolling Square launches inCharge XS: The ultra-portable charging cable for every device

No Comments

Rolling Square has launched the inCharge XS, a compact and versatile 4-in-1 charging cable designed to simplify the charging experience for users on the go. The inCharge XS is an update to its previous model, the inCharge X, and aims to offer a more portable and functional solution for users dealing with tangled cables and compatibility issues.

The inCharge XS provides four different combinations -- USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-A to Lightning -- ensuring it works with various devices, including iPhones, AirPods, and laptops. This multi-functional cable is intended to be a single accessory that offers quick access to power while traveling, commuting, or during emergencies.

The inCharge XS also includes an OTG (on-the-go) feature, powered by its own chip, which allows users to charge laptops, tablets, and Bluetooth speakers using a USB-C device as a power source. This feature offers flexibility when power outlets are unavailable, enabling device-to-device charging for phones, headphones, and more.

In terms of performance, the inCharge XS supports fast charging up to 240W, allowing even power-intensive devices like laptops to charge quickly. It also provides 27W fast charging for Apple devices and includes data transfer capabilities, making it suitable for syncing files and transferring data between devices.

The design of the inCharge XS is compact, intended to fit on a keyring for easy access. It is made with durable materials, including CNC aluminum connectors and a nylon-braided exterior, to help prevent tangling and provide resistance against everyday use. A tied TPU protective cap has been added to keep the connectors secure when not in use.

The inCharge XS is available on RollingSquare.com for an introductory price of $25.40, down from the regular price of $29.90. It is offered in three new colors: Lanzarote Gray, Sahara Beige, and Atacama Orange.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is here -- don’t delay, dump Windows 11 today!

Save $43.99! Get 'Modern Python Cookbook, Third Edition' for FREE

Rolling Square launches inCharge XS: The ultra-portable charging cable for every device

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 (Gen6) laptop brings high performance to Linux users

Severity of ransomware attacks increases by 68 percent

Qualys launches cloud-based risk operations center

Is Opera's new AI-powered tab management feature really necessary or just more AI fluff?

Most Commented Stories

It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

125 Comments

Windows 12.1 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft operating system we need!

47 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

35 Comments

5 best Linux distros to replace Windows 11 and take control of your PC

28 Comments

Apple Intelligence will launch in beta and that’s unacceptable for a trillion-dollar company

16 Comments

MX Linux 23.4 is the ultimate Microsoft Windows 11 replacement you need right now

10 Comments

Rebound 11 fixes Windows 11's flaws -- without altering system files!

7 Comments

How to keep using Windows 10 safely after Microsoft ends support

5 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.