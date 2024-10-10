Rolling Square launches inCharge XS: The ultra-portable charging cable for every device

Rolling Square has launched the inCharge XS, a compact and versatile 4-in-1 charging cable designed to simplify the charging experience for users on the go. The inCharge XS is an update to its previous model, the inCharge X, and aims to offer a more portable and functional solution for users dealing with tangled cables and compatibility issues.

The inCharge XS provides four different combinations -- USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-A to Lightning -- ensuring it works with various devices, including iPhones, AirPods, and laptops. This multi-functional cable is intended to be a single accessory that offers quick access to power while traveling, commuting, or during emergencies.

The inCharge XS also includes an OTG (on-the-go) feature, powered by its own chip, which allows users to charge laptops, tablets, and Bluetooth speakers using a USB-C device as a power source. This feature offers flexibility when power outlets are unavailable, enabling device-to-device charging for phones, headphones, and more.

In terms of performance, the inCharge XS supports fast charging up to 240W, allowing even power-intensive devices like laptops to charge quickly. It also provides 27W fast charging for Apple devices and includes data transfer capabilities, making it suitable for syncing files and transferring data between devices.

The design of the inCharge XS is compact, intended to fit on a keyring for easy access. It is made with durable materials, including CNC aluminum connectors and a nylon-braided exterior, to help prevent tangling and provide resistance against everyday use. A tied TPU protective cap has been added to keep the connectors secure when not in use.

The inCharge XS is available on RollingSquare.com for an introductory price of $25.40, down from the regular price of $29.90. It is offered in three new colors: Lanzarote Gray, Sahara Beige, and Atacama Orange.