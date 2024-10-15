Arlo introduces new Wired Floodlight Camera for continuous outdoor security

Arlo has introduced its Wired Floodlight Camera, a new hardwired security solution designed to provide continuous outdoor surveillance. Building on the company’s wire-free floodlight technology, the camera features 2K HDR video resolution and up to 2000 lumens of brightness. Available now at Arlo.com for $149.99, it will also be sold at Home Depot starting in November.

The camera offers a 160-degree field of view and articulating lights, allowing users to customize coverage for different outdoor spaces. Its features include motion detection, color night vision, noise-canceling audio, and an integrated siren. The product connects directly to Wi-Fi for a simplified setup process and faster video loading.

When paired with an Arlo Secure subscription, the camera’s AI-based system can detect people, vehicles, animals, and packages, providing detailed notifications. The subscription also offers 30 days of cloud storage, personalized alerts, and access to emergency response services.

The Wired Floodlight Camera is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and other smart home platforms. It is designed to withstand various weather conditions and provides users with an easy DIY installation option for continuous power and security.

