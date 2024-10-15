Dynabook Portégé X30L-M is the world’s lightest AI-powered 13.3-inch metal business laptop

Dynabook has launched the Portégé X30L-M, starting at under $1,399. The company claims it is the world’s lightest AI-powered 13.3-inch metal chassis business laptop. Weighing just 875 grams, the Portégé X30L-M is designed to offer portability without compromising on performance. It features Intel’s 28-watt H-series Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc Graphics, and various AI capabilities aimed at enhancing productivity for professionals on the go.

Dynabook highlights that the laptop’s construction uses a dark blue magnesium alloy, allowing it to meet MIL-STD-810H durability standards while keeping the weight under two pounds. It features a 16:10 WUXGA display for increased screen space, paired with Intel Arc Graphics for enhanced visuals in tasks like presentations and creative work. It offers up to 64GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage, designed to handle demanding applications.

The Portégé X30L-M also includes DTS-enhanced speakers and an AI-powered webcam, which Dynabook says are intended to deliver immersive audio and video experiences. AI-powered features include noise reduction for calls, face and eye tracking, and battery management aimed at maximizing productivity. The device integrates Microsoft Copilot and a dedicated Copilot key, providing AI-driven suggestions and automating repetitive tasks.

Security is emphasized, with Dynabook labeling the Portégé X30L-M as a Microsoft Secured-core PC. It incorporates a mix of hardware, firmware, and software protections, including biometric options such as fingerprint and facial recognition.

The Portégé X30L-M also offers a range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, USB Type-A ports, and a microSD card slot. Dynabook provides optional Thunderbolt 4 docking solutions for connecting multiple displays and accessories with a single cable.

