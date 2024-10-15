Raycon launches Bone Conduction Headphones

Raycon has launched its latest product, the Bone Conduction Headphones, available in gray for $99.99. The headphones are built with an open-ear design, allowing users to remain aware of their surroundings while listening to music or podcasts. This design choice is aimed at enhancing safety and situational awareness, particularly for those who exercise outdoors or move through busy environments.

These headphones are designed to be durable, featuring an IP68 water and dust protection rating, which makes them suitable for various weather conditions and intense workouts. Raycon highlights these features as ideal for outdoor runners, cyclists, and those who need secure and reliable audio equipment in challenging environments.

The Bone Conduction Headphones come with several features, including bone conduction technology, which allows users to listen to music while maintaining environmental awareness. The IP68 rating ensures resistance to sweat, dust, and rain, making them durable enough for various conditions. Additionally, the headphones include Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to improve call clarity by reducing background noise, providing a better communication experience.

The headphones offer ultra-low latency at just 60ms, which is significantly lower than the average Bluetooth earbuds. This feature is intended to provide a smooth audio experience when watching videos or listening to music. Multipoint connectivity enables users to switch between two devices, such as a phone and a laptop, without having to reconnect manually. A quick charge feature allows for a 10-minute charge that provides up to 1 hour of playtime, catering to those who need a quick battery boost before heading out.

Raycon’s Bone Conduction Headphones prioritize comfort with a secure steel and rubber headband, designed to stay in place during intense activities. This design aims to eliminate concerns about earbuds falling out, while the open-ear structure supports long-term wear alongside accessories like sunglasses, hats, or helmets.

The open-ear approach also avoids the hygiene issues associated with in-ear models. Users can choose from three sound profiles—Bass, Balanced, and Pure Sound—to tailor their listening experience. The headphones offer simple button controls for easy volume adjustments and track changes, and they are compatible with voice assistants like Siri and Alexa. Dual built-in microphones, combined with Environmental Noise Cancellation, enhance call quality in various environments.

The headphones deliver up to 14 hours of battery life at 50 percent volume, making them suitable for long sessions, whether during workouts or other daily activities. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures a stable and reliable connection, while the magnetic charging cable provides a convenient and quick recharge option.