BLUETTI launches Handsfree Series portable power station backpacks for adventurers and creatives

BLUETTI has launched its new Handsfree Backpack Series, offering a unique combination of portable power stations and backpacks for outdoor enthusiasts and digital creators. The Handsfree 1 and Handsfree 2 models are designed to help users stay powered while on the go, providing a practical solution for those who need to charge multiple devices during extended trips.

Carrying various portable chargers and cables can often complicate outdoor activities. The Handsfree Series aims to streamline this by combining energy storage with a multifunctional backpack, reducing the need for extra gear.

The series includes two models: Handsfree 1, which features a 42L backpack and a 300W/268Wh power station, and Handsfree 2, which offers a 60L backpack and a 700W/512Wh power station. Both models come with foldable solar panels, multiple compartments for organizing gear, and MOLLE straps to attach additional items.

Users can charge their devices through five different output ports, including an AC outlet, USB-C, and USB-A ports. The side-access charging ports allow for charging on the go, and app integration provides real-time monitoring of the charging process.

Despite the inclusion of powerful technology, the backpacks are designed to remain lightweight and comfortable. The power station is slim, comparable to the width of a smartphone, and the ergonomic design helps distribute weight evenly for longer treks.

The Handsfree Series can be charged quickly using mains, solar panels, or vehicle outlets. With Turbocharging technology, the power stations reach 80 percent charge in 45 minutes and full charge in under 1.5 hours. For those venturing off the grid, the backpacks also support additional portable solar panels for longer battery life.

Durability and safety are key features of the Handsfree Series, which uses LiFePO4 battery cells capable of over 4,000 charge cycles. The built-in BLUETOPUS Battery Management System (BMS) protects against overcharging and other electrical hazards. Additionally, the backpacks are water-resistant, offering protection in various weather conditions.

Available starting today, the Handsfree 1 is priced at $299, with an option to include a 120W solar panel for $499. The Handsfree 2 is available for $399, or $599 with the solar panel. These prices are part of a limited-time early-bird offer, available through BLUETTI’s website and Amazon until November 15th.

