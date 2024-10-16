Don't fancy making that presentation? Let your avatar do it

New research finds that 95 percent of workers would allow an AI avatar to perform tasks in a virtual meeting, such as making presentations, for them.

The study of 4,000 people worldwide from business travel management platform, TravelPerk shows employees prefer to assign admin-focused tasks in meetings to AI avatars, such as reminding them of deadlines (61 percent) or scheduling meetings (54 percent) which can then enable them to focus on more 'human' interactions.

But there is also some openness to letting avatars handle some human interactions, such as delivering a presentation (29 percent) or even conducting an interview (14 percent).

UK employees are are much more reluctant than their international peers to have AI speak on their behalf in a meeting. For example, only 28 percent of Brits would allow an avatar to answer questions for them (based on pre-set guidelines or historical behavior), compared to 44 percent in the US.

"There is no question that AI is the future, innovative companies including us use it to automate manual tasks so that customer-facing teams can offer a better human experience. We’ve also harnessed the power of AI to build efficiencies throughout our business operations," says Avi Meir, CEO and co-founder of TravelPerk. "The hype around AI Avatars that it could replace human connection is worrying as I actually think the opposite is true -- it should instead increase the need for real life interaction. The real challenge is to integrate AI technology in a way that complements, rather than competes with, the human connection."

However, most respondents (92 percent) have concerns about having their own AI avatar in the workplace. The most significant worry, raised by 44 percent of respondents, is that it could misrepresent their personality or communication style, leading to potential misunderstandings or damage to professional relationships. And despite perceived efficiency gains (40 percent say it would boost their productivity), only 27 percent believe the adoption of this technology would result in fewer working hours, while 21 percent are concerned it would limit their career growth opportunities.

There's still a clear need for human interaction though despite a willingness to give responsibility to AI avatars. 38 percent say doing so would make them more likely to meet people in person, and nearly a quarter (22 percent) of Gen Z respondents say it would make them go into the office more often.

