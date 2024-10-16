Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

Windows 10 and 11 have often been criticized for their lackluster and uninspired design. Despite being "modern" operating systems, both versions seem stuck in a minimalist rut, with flat, dull icons and uninspired color schemes that feel more like placeholders than a true visual upgrade. Microsoft’s attempts at a "clean" design often come across as sterile and soulless, leaving users craving the depth and personality found in older versions like Windows 7.

Seelen UI is a Windows desktop customization tool designed to boost both personalization and productivity. It's easy to use and offers users a range of features that help tailor their desktop environment and streamline workflow.

SEE ALSO: How to activate all of Windows 11's secret God Modes

The tool allows users to customize their desktop by adjusting menus, widgets, and other elements to create a workspace suited to their style and needs. The Tiling Windows Manager automatically arranges windows for multitasking, improving efficiency and organization.

Seelen UI also includes an integrated media module compatible with most music players, so you can pause, resume, and skip tracks without opening separate windows. For quick access to applications, Seelen UI features an app launcher inspired by Rofi, offering an easy way to run apps and commands.

The user-friendly interface makes it simple to adjust themes, taskbar layouts, and icons with just a few clicks. Even less-technically minded users can easily customize their desktop as required.

Seelen UI requires the WebView runtime, pre-installed on Windows 11 and included with the setup for Windows 10. Microsoft Edge is also needed for the program to function properly. Users can install Seelen UI through several methods, including the Microsoft Store (the preferred option), Winget, or the .msix installer for a portable version. An .exe installer is also available, though unsigned, which might trigger antivirus warnings.

The software was updated yesterday to fix an “infinite render loop on settings home page, fetching news” error. Find out more and access the downloads via the GitHub page here.

Image Credit: Khosrork / Dreamstime.com