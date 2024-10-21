Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform with focus on AI and performance

At its Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm introduced its latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform. This new system-on-a-chip brings Qualcomm’s Oryon CPU to mobile devices for the first time, promising notable improvements in AI capabilities, efficiency, and overall performance.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is designed to handle advanced on-device generative AI tasks, including multi-modal applications, all while maintaining privacy. Qualcomm aims to power devices from several well-known manufacturers such as ASUS, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others, with launches expected in the coming weeks.

The Oryon CPU, which first appeared in PCs earlier this year, is now in its second generation and integrated into this mobile platform. Qualcomm claims this will enhance a variety of tasks including photography, gaming, and everyday mobile use, with improved power efficiency.

Pricing details for devices powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite have not been disclosed, but consumers should expect premium prices when these smartphones hit the market.

