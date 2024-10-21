Why it's critical to secure your APIs [Q&A]

APIs are essential to the smooth running of the internet, allowing the seamless transfer of information between applications and services.

Of course all of this happens behind the scenes but that's not to say that APIs should be ‘out of sight out of mind'. We spoke to Mayur Upadhyaya, CEO at APIContext, to learn more about API Security and the importance of APIs in general.

BN: Why are APIs so essential to the modern world?

MU: APIs act as the connective tissue of our digital landscape. They orchestrate smooth communication between software applications, allowing a vast array of functionalities. From mobile apps leveraging cloud services to IoT devices synchronizing data in real-time, APIs are the backbone of this interconnectivity, making modern technologies powerful and versatile.

Think about using a rideshare app. Behind the scenes, APIs are facilitating communication between the app, mapping services, payment gateways, and the driver's interface. The beauty of APIs lies in their ability to abstract complexity. Developers can integrate third-party services without diving into the underlying code. This modular approach fosters innovation and rapid business scaling, but it also introduces new security challenges.

BN: What kind of problems can outdated or poorly coded APIs lead to?

MU: Outdated or poorly coded APIs expose organizations to various risks. Security vulnerabilities are a major concern. APIs with weak authentication, inadequate input validation, or outdated cryptography can become gateways for attackers to access sensitive data or disrupt services.

Imagine an API lacking proper authentication. Unauthorized users could gain access to private information or perform unauthorized actions. Similarly, APIs with poor input validation might be susceptible to injection attacks, like SQL injection, compromising the underlying database.

Beyond security concerns, outdated APIs can lead to performance bottlenecks, data integrity issues, and operational downtime. As APIs evolve, older versions may become incompatible with newer systems, causing disruptions. Maintaining and securing APIs throughout their lifecycle is crucial to prevent these problems.

BN: Have APIs become a particular target for threat actors?

MU: Absolutely. As APIs become more integral to business operations, they have attracted increased attention from cybercriminals. Reports highlight a rise in API-related breaches, with attackers exploiting vulnerabilities to gain unauthorized access to systems and data.

One reason for this trend is that APIs often provide direct pathways to critical systems and sensitive data. Unlike user-facing web applications, APIs offer programmatic access, making them more challenging to monitor and secure. Attackers exploit this by targeting weak authentication methods, stealing API keys, or leveraging known vulnerabilities to manipulate the API's behavior.

The shift towards cloud computing, microservices, and mobile applications further emphasizes the importance of APIs. As businesses rely more heavily on these technologies, securing APIs against a growing range of threats becomes a top priority.

BN: How is API security different from application security?

MU: While there's overlap, API security and application security have distinct characteristics. Traditional application security focuses on protecting user-facing aspects of software, such as the web interface. It ensures input validation, data encryption, and access control.

API security, on the other hand, safeguards the endpoints enabling application communication. This involves managing API keys and tokens, enforcing strict authentication and authorization, and ensuring secure and tamper-proof data exchange via APIs.

A unique aspect of API security is the need to secure non-human interactions. Unlike traditional applications accessed by humans, APIs are typically accessed by other software programs, introducing a different set of security challenges. For example, API keys, often used to authenticate these interactions, can be long-lived and might not offer the granular control of OAuth tokens, making them a target for attackers.

Additionally, API security needs to address specific risks like data exposure and rate limiting. Ensuring APIs don't inadvertently expose sensitive information and can handle high traffic volumes without degradation or exploitation is crucial.

BN: Are there particular standards that developers should adhere to when creating APIs?

MU: Yes, adopting standards like the OpenAPI Specification (OAS) and FAPI2 is crucial for secure and reliable APIs. OAS provides a structured framework for API development, ensuring clarity and consistency across platforms. FAPI2, originally designed for Open Banking, offers robust security features, making it valuable for any industry handling sensitive data.

While these standards offer significant benefits, implementation can be challenging. Continuous testing and monitoring are essential to ensure ongoing conformance and prevent API drift. Our report highlights that 75 percent of APIs tested had non-conformant endpoints, emphasizing the need for vigilant oversight. By leveraging tools that continuously test for conformance and monitor API behavior in real-time, organizations can reduce security risks and maintain high levels of service reliability.

