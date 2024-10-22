Google shows its commitment to Secure by Design

No Comments
Google logo on phone in front of laptop

In an ever more interconnected world facing growing numbers of cyberattacks, it's critical to ensure that technology systems are resilient in order to keep people safe.

Google has announced that it's signed up to the CISA's Secure by Design pledge, a voluntary commitment to specific security goals.

There are seven goals of Secure by Design; using multi-factor authentication, eliminating default passwords, reducing vulnerabilities, making patching easier, disclosing vulnerabilities, updating CVEs, and providing evidence of intrusions.

"We've dedicated years to incorporating Secure by Design at Google, but our work is not done, and we look forward to sharing more ways we'll deliver on CISA's pledge," writes Heather Adkins, Google's VP of security engineering on the company's blog. "Today's whitepaper will be the first of a series of insights we’ll publish in the coming months. Securing our digital ecosystem is a team sport, so we also encourage industry partners, policymakers and security experts to join this important work."

Among the things the company has done to meet the seven goals, Google has been part of the push to passwordless sign-in with passkeys, which have been used to authenticate users more than a billion times. It also treats discovered default passwords as vulnerabilities of their own, and has implemented measures across its products to mitigate this risk.

It's also adopted a safe coding framework and secure development environment, helping to reduce entire classes of vulnerabilities. It's focused on making patches easy to apply too.

Google's Vulnerability Disclosure Policy and Vulnerability Rewards Program (VRP) have connected it to security researchers to help secure products. Since launching the VRP, the company has distributed 18,500 rewards totaling nearly $59 million.

It also provides warnings about the security of Google accounts, and by provides a Security Checkup feature for personalized recommendations and security alerts. For Cloud, it uses audit logs to record and give visibility into activities within customers' Google Cloud resources.

You can read more on the Google blog and get a whitepaper on the company's commitment to Secure by Design.

Image credit: mindea / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft upgrades Xbox Wireless Headset with Dolby Atmos and better battery life

Cloud attacks grow in cost and scale

TRIBIT launches StormBox Blast 2 Bluetooth speaker with 200W output

Google shows its commitment to Secure by Design

Plugable introduces PS-10CC 10-port USB-C charger with intelligent power management

Good observability drives productivity for developer and ops teams

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

Most Commented Stories

It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

125 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

35 Comments

5 best Linux distros to replace Windows 11 and take control of your PC

32 Comments

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

29 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

9 Comments

Rebound 11 fixes Windows 11's flaws -- without altering system files!

9 Comments

The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is here -- don’t delay, dump Windows 11 today!

7 Comments

Amazon unveils first-ever color Kindle in new lineup, along with faster Paperwhite and AI-powered Scribe

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.