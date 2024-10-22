Plugable introduces PS-10CC 10-port USB-C charger with intelligent power management

Plugable has announced its latest product, the PS-10CC, a 10-port USB-C charger featuring intelligent power allocation and priority-based charging. The new device is designed to address common charging issues such as limited outlets, cable clutter, and slow charging speeds, making it suitable for households, small businesses, and educational environments.

The PS-10CC uses real-time current sensing technology to distribute power across all 10 ports efficiently. By adjusting power output based on each connected device’s requirements, the charger can prioritize high-demand devices, such as laptops and smartphones, while ensuring other devices receive power as needed. Users can organize their devices based on importance, with the leftmost ports receiving power first.

Plugable has also focused on sustainability, opting to exclude a typical DC barrel power supply in favor of allowing users to repurpose an existing USB-C laptop charger. This choice reduces the environmental impact by minimizing e-waste, packaging size, and shipping emissions. Additionally, the charger is made from 50 percent post-consumer recycled aluminum and 75 percent recycled plastic.

The PS-10CC features charge indicator LEDs to provide charging status for each device. In office settings, the charger may help streamline device management, while in households, it offers a solution for keeping multiple devices charged and organized.

The 10-port PS-10CC charger is available on Kickstarter starting today here, with shipping anticipated in January 2025. Pre-order pricing begins at $59.