TRIBIT launches StormBox Blast 2 Bluetooth speaker with 200W output

TRIBIT has unveiled its updated portable Bluetooth speaker, the StormBox Blast 2, featuring enhanced performance and new capabilities. This latest model offers a 200W output, an improved IP67 waterproof rating, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The speaker includes an 80W subwoofer, dual 45W mid-range drivers, and two 15W tweeters to deliver a full sound experience.

The StormBox Blast 2 also includes dynamic lighting that syncs to the music or can be customized through the TRIBIT app, providing a visual element to complement audio playback. This feature is designed for various settings such as parties or outdoor gatherings.

For karaoke fans, the speaker offers support for both wired and wireless microphones, along with an adjustable Reverb effect to fine-tune the sound. Users can also adjust microphone volume to suit their preferences, whether singing solo or performing a duet.

With 30 hours of playtime, the StormBox Blast 2 is built for extended use without interruption. It also functions as a power bank to charge devices when needed. The IP67 waterproof rating ensures the speaker can handle outdoor environments, from poolside to the beach.

The speaker supports TWS (True Wireless Stereo) connectivity, allowing multiple units to sync for a more immersive listening experience. It also features TRIBIT’s X3D sound effect, which enhances audio playback for a more engaging experience.

Designed to combine audio performance with durability and convenience, the StormBox Blast 2 aims to meet the needs of various users. It is available on Amazon here for $299, with a promotional discount of $90 (use code StormBox56) until October 27.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.