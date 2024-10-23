Save $35! Get 'Human Hacked: My Life and Lessons as the World's First Augmented Ethical Hacker' for FREE

Discover the future of cybersecurity through the eyes of the world's first augmented ethical hacker. In Human Hacked: My Life and Lessons as the World's First Augmented Ethical Hacker by Len Noe, a pioneering cyborg with ten microchips implanted in his body, you'll find a startlingly insightful take on the fusion of biology and technology. The author provides a groundbreaking discussion of bio-implants, cybersecurity threats, and defenses.

Human Hacked offers a comprehensive guide to understanding an existing threat that is virtually unknown. How to implement personal and enterprise cybersecurity measures in an age where technology transcends human limits and any person you meet might be augmented. The book provides:

Exposure of a subculture of augmented humans hiding in plain sight

Explorations of the frontier of bio-Implants, showing you the latest advancements in the tech and how it paves the way for access to highly restricted technology areas

Discussions of cybersecurity tactics, allowing you to gain in-depth knowledge of phishing, social engineering, MDM restrictions, endpoint management, and more to shield yourself and your organization from unseen threats

A deep understanding of the legal and ethical landscape of bio-implants as it dives into the complexities of protections for augmented humans and the ethics of employing such technologies in the corporate and government sectors

Whether you're a security professional in the private or government sector, or simply fascinated by the intertwining of biology and technology, Human Hacked is an indispensable resource.

This book stands alone in its category, providing not just a glimpse into the life of the world's first augmented ethical hacker, but also offering actionable insights and lessons on navigating the evolving landscape of cybersecurity. Don't miss this essential read on the cutting edge of technology and security.

Human Hacked, from Wiley, usually retails for $35 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 11, so act fast.