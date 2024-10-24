MIXX launches StreamQ C4 noise cancelling wireless headphones for $49.99

MIXX has introduced its StreamQ C4 noise cancelling wireless headphones to the US market. These headphones offer features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), transparent mode, quick charging, hands-free calling, and voice assistant compatibility.

The StreamQ C4 headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge. A quick 15-minute charge can deliver up to 8 hours of additional playtime. The active noise cancellation feature helps reduce external noise, while the transparent mode allows users to hear important sounds from their environment, such as traffic.

The headphones are equipped with integrated buttons for controlling playback and volume, making it easy to manage audio without accessing a phone. They are compatible with both Google Assistant and Siri for voice commands, and hands-free calling is also supported.

Designed with comfort in mind, the over-ear headphones feature soft ear pads and an adjustable headband. The foldable design allows for easy storage when traveling.

Priced at $49.99, the StreamQ C4 is available in sand or black, sold through Amazon here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.