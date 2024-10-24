MIXX launches StreamQ C4 noise cancelling wireless headphones for $49.99

No Comments

MIXX has introduced its StreamQ C4 noise cancelling wireless headphones to the US market. These headphones offer features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), transparent mode, quick charging, hands-free calling, and voice assistant compatibility.

The StreamQ C4 headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge. A quick 15-minute charge can deliver up to 8 hours of additional playtime. The active noise cancellation feature helps reduce external noise, while the transparent mode allows users to hear important sounds from their environment, such as traffic.

The headphones are equipped with integrated buttons for controlling playback and volume, making it easy to manage audio without accessing a phone. They are compatible with both Google Assistant and Siri for voice commands, and hands-free calling is also supported.

Designed with comfort in mind, the over-ear headphones feature soft ear pads and an adjustable headband. The foldable design allows for easy storage when traveling.

Priced at $49.99, the StreamQ C4 is available in sand or black, sold through Amazon here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Tor Browser 14.0 amps up privacy, but drops support for older Windows and macOS systems -- are you still protected?

Satechi introduces Qi2 Trio Wireless Charging Pad with foldable design

MIXX launches StreamQ C4 noise cancelling wireless headphones for $49.99

Google launches new AI risk assessment tool

AI expected to be the most important tech in 2025

Free dark web reports reveal organizations'exposed information

Apps, analytics and AI: 4 common mistakes

Most Commented Stories

It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

126 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

35 Comments

5 best Linux distros to replace Windows 11 and take control of your PC

32 Comments

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

29 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

13 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

11 Comments

Rebound 11 fixes Windows 11's flaws -- without altering system files!

9 Comments

The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is here -- don’t delay, dump Windows 11 today!

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.