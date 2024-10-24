Save $35.99! Get 'The Data Science Workshop, Second Edition' for FREE

No Comments

With so much data being generated, there is immense scope to extract meaningful information that’ll boost business productivity and profitability. By learning to convert raw data into game-changing insights, you’ll open new career paths and opportunities.

The Data Science Workshop begins by introducing different types of projects and showing you how to incorporate machine learning algorithms in them. You’ll learn to select a relevant metric and even assess the performance of your model. To tune the hyperparameters of an algorithm and improve its accuracy, you’ll get hands-on with approaches such as grid search and random search.

Next, you’ll learn dimensionality reduction techniques to easily handle many variables at once, before exploring how to use model ensembling techniques and create new features to enhance model performance. In a bid to help you automatically create new features that improve your model, the book demonstrates how to use the automated feature engineering tool.

You’ll also understand how to use the orchestration and scheduling workflow to deploy machine learning models in batch. By the end of this book, you’ll have the skills to start working on data science projects confidently.

By the end of this book, you’ll have the skills to start working on data science projects confidently.

The Data Science Workshop, from Wiley, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 6, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Save $35.99! Get 'The Data Science Workshop, Second Edition' for FREE

Tor Browser 14.0 amps up privacy, but drops support for older Windows and macOS systems -- are you still protected?

Satechi introduces Qi2 Trio Wireless Charging Pad with foldable design

MIXX launches StreamQ C4 noise cancelling wireless headphones for $49.99

Google launches new AI risk assessment tool

AI expected to be the most important tech in 2025

Free dark web reports reveal organizations'exposed information

Most Commented Stories

It's finally time to say goodbye to Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.7.0 is the OS you've been waiting for!

126 Comments

Forget Windows 11 -- Windows Moon Valley reaches a major milestone, download it now!

35 Comments

5 best Linux distros to replace Windows 11 and take control of your PC

32 Comments

Switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux is like Columbus discovering America

29 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

13 Comments

Seelen UI transforms Windows 10 and 11 into your dream OS -- download it now

11 Comments

Rebound 11 fixes Windows 11's flaws -- without altering system files!

9 Comments

The latest version of Ubuntu Linux is here -- don’t delay, dump Windows 11 today!

7 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.