ProtoArc launches XKM01 CaseUp portable work kit for remote professionals

ProtoArc has launched its latest productivity kit, the XKM01 CaseUp, aimed at business travelers and remote workers looking for a portable, ergonomic workspace. Building on the success of the previous XKM01 model, the XKM01 CaseUp includes a compact Bluetooth keyboard, a slim wireless mouse, and a foldable laptop stand -- all contained in a travel-friendly case.

With the XKM01 CaseUp, ProtoArc addresses the growing needs of remote workers, providing an ergonomic setup that supports improved posture and helps reduce neck strain. The keyboard, featuring a tri-fold design, folds down to just 8.46 x 4.68 x 0.78 inches, yet offers a full-size typing experience with 105 keys, including a numeric keypad and a row of shortcuts. Scissor-switch keys are intended to provide a quiet and responsive feel, and the dual-mode wireless connectivity (via 2.4G and Bluetooth) enables easy switching across Windows, macOS, and Android devices.

Both the keyboard and mouse are rechargeable through USB-C and feature an auto-sleep mode to extend battery life, allowing for up to 150 days of keyboard standby and 200 days for the mouse. The mouse includes adjustable DPI settings, offering control options for different working styles, and the entire kit packs neatly into its travel case, making it easy to set up a productive workstation on the go.

Available from the company directly here for $99.99, the XKM01 CaseUp offers a compact, all-in-one solution for remote workers and travelers looking to create a functional workspace wherever they are.