Apple introduces new iMac with M4 chip

Apple has introduced an updated iMac, now powered by its M4 chip, promising faster performance in a familiar, thin design. This new iMac is up to 1.7 times quicker for everyday tasks and offers a 2.1 times improvement in handling demanding applications, like gaming and photo editing, when compared to the previous M1 model. The M4 chip, featuring a 12-core CPU and a GPU with Apple’s advanced graphics architecture, aims to make daily multitasking, productivity, and creative workflows feel more responsive.

A notable addition is Apple Intelligence, an AI-driven system integrated with the iMac’s Neural Engine, designed to enhance how users work and communicate. It includes system-wide writing tools for tasks like proofreading and summarizing, and a redesigned Siri with expanded capabilities for answering questions and managing tasks. Apple Intelligence is focused on privacy, processing tasks on-device and using secure cloud resources for more complex requests.

The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display is now available with a nano-texture glass option to reduce glare - - helpful in bright environments. For aesthetics, Apple has introduced seven new color choices, including green, yellow, orange, and purple, with color-matched accessories to bring a fresh look to workspaces.

Upgrades to video and audio performance bring a new 12MP Center Stage camera that can follow the user during video calls, along with a Desk View feature for showing both the user and their workspace. The six-speaker sound system and studio-quality microphones aim to support clear, high-quality calls and media playback.

Connectivity improvements are another highlight. The iMac now includes up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports and supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, allowing users to connect multiple devices and high-resolution displays. Security features include Touch ID for user authentication and purchases.

With macOS Sequoia, the iMac introduces features like iPhone Mirroring, letting users interact with their iPhone’s apps directly on their Mac, and enhanced Safari functions for browsing and organizing content. For those interested in gaming, the iMac supports titles like Civilization VII with optimizations for smoother gameplay.

In line with Apple’s commitment to sustainability, the iMac uses recycled aluminum, as well as recycled gold, tin, and copper in its components. Apple aims to achieve a fully carbon-neutral product line by 2030.

The new iMac is available for pre-order today starting at $1,299 and will be in stores on November 8. It offers configurations up to 32GB of unified memory and 2TB of storage, with options for both consumer and education pricing.