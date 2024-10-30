Apple's new MacBook Pro with M4 chips brings more power and AI smarts

Apple has introduced its latest MacBook Pro lineup, featuring new M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips that aim to boost performance while bringing a fresh focus on AI through “Apple Intelligence.” The new 14-inch and 16-inch models now feature Thunderbolt 5 on Pro and Max models, a 12MP Center Stage camera, and an optional nano-texture display for glare reduction.

Starting at $1,599 for the 14-inch M4 model, the MacBook Pro’s new entry-level device includes 16GB of memory and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. The more powerful M4 Pro and M4 Max models, starting at $1,999 and $2,499, come equipped with Thunderbolt 5, which is claimed to offer faster transfer speeds for users who need high-speed connectivity.

Apple’s new M4 chip family is built on second-generation 3-nanometer technology, with the M4 Max offering up to a 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU for high-intensity tasks. Apple claims these chips enable smoother handling of large projects and advanced AI tasks, from 3D animation to language modeling, and offer up to 24 hours of battery life.

There is a big focus on Apple Intelligence with these new models. This AI-based feature that lets users edit, rewrite, and summarize text, plus an updated Siri that combines spoken and typed commands. By December, Apple plans to integrate ChatGPT into Siri, with an emphasis on privacy -- processing happens on-device when possible, and for server-based tasks, Apple says it uses “Private Cloud Compute” to protect user data.

Display quality on the MacBook Pro sees a boost with a new nano-texture option for better visibility in bright settings, and up to 1000 nits of SDR brightness. The 12MP Center Stage camera helps keep users centered during video calls, while Apple’s six-speaker audio system supports Spatial Audio for enhanced sound quality.

For those moving from Intel-based MacBook Pro models, Apple says the new devices will offer nearly ten times the speed for AI tasks and up to 20 times the performance for graphic-heavy work. MacOS Sequoia powers these new laptops, bringing features like iPhone Mirroring, a redesigned Safari with Highlights and Distraction Control, and expanded options for gaming and multitasking.

Pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro models are open now here, with the devices expected to arrive in stores on November 8.