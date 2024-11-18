The future of facilities management software [Q&A]

The facilities management sector is in the midst of a digital evolution, driven by trends such as sustainability and smart buildings, and there are also increased regulatory demands in the mix.

We spoke to Phil Meyers, CEO of mpro5, to discuss what this means for facilities management software providers.

BN: How do you expect facilities management platforms to evolve?

PM: I think over the coming months and years FM platforms are likely to be more deeply integrated with AI and machine learning, enhancing predictive maintenance and energy efficiency, both of which are concerns for businesses striving to reduce costs while meeting environmental goals.

At a micro level, platforms like mpro5 are already offering mobile solutions that streamline operations and offer near real-time data insights. This trend is growing rapidly as companies demand software that can integrate seamlessly into their existing workflows, providing not just data but actionable insights. I'd also say that FM platforms are helping to close the gap between facilities managers and building occupants by creating a more transparent, responsive environment. As IoT adoption surges, FM platforms will be expected to harness this data, turning buildings into responsive ecosystems that seem to anticipate needs. For instance, energy management and HVAC controls could automatically adjust based on real-time occupancy and usage data, creating comfortable, more sustainable environments.

BN: How are process management platforms helping businesses to streamline operations?

PM: The shift toward automation and digital transformation is no longer just a luxury but a necessity. Process management platforms have become vital for companies looking to remain competitive in this fast-paced environment. Big-picture, digital and cloud-based solutions have become the new normal, with businesses looking for ways to improve efficiency while cutting costs.

Application providers are leading this charge by providing a comprehensive solution to digitise workflows, reduce manual input, and automate. The need for agility and accuracy is at an all-time high, and businesses can no longer afford to rely on outdated, siloed (or paper-based) systems. With mpro5, for example, businesses can integrate multiple processes -- from compliance checks to maintenance schedules -- under one app. This ensures tasks are carried out consistently, to the highest standard and are visible and auditable.

We also see a growing focus on customization and flexibility. Businesses want software that can be tailored to their specific operational needs rather than the other way around. The ability to amend workflows to the needs of the business, as mpro5 offers, has become a game-changer for organizations. This flexibility is critical for businesses to remain agile in the face of rapid change.

BN: What role do IoT technologies play in aiding businesses with their facilities management?

PM: The Internet of Things (IoT) is gradually reshaping how facilities management is performed, moving away from reactive maintenance toward predictive and even prescriptive models. As the number of connected devices globally continues to grow -- Ericsson's 2021 Mobility Report projects that there will be over 29 billion connected IoT devices by 2030 -- facilities managers are gaining access to unprecedented amounts of data, which appears like a good thing, however just having the data is not particularly useful, it's being able to use the data to perform meaningful action that is most important.

This data can allow for real-time monitoring of everything from air quality and temperature to equipment performance. With the right platform, IoT sensor data is transformed into actionable insights that can trigger workflows automatically. For instance, when a sensor detects that a machine’s performance is declining, a work order can be created automatically in the system, assigning the appropriate technician, scheduling the repair, and ensuring compliance with safety protocols. This level of automation drastically reduces downtime and allows businesses to save on repair costs.

Of course, sustainability is becoming a key driver for IoT adoption in FM. As companies face increased pressure to meet environmental regulations, IoT solutions integrated with platforms like mpro5 can help businesses monitor and reduce their energy consumption in real-time, contributing to both cost savings and sustainability goals.

BN: How are IoT sensors revolutionising smart buildings?

PM: Without sensors and cameras, there are no smart buildings. They enable them to 'think' and respond to real-time conditions. Sensors can track a wide range of metrics -- from energy usage to space occupancy -- and adjust building systems accordingly. For example, a sensor can monitor how often a bathroom door has been opened and schedule a cleaning crew when it's most likely that a clean is required, rather than the routine hourly checks when there may have been no usage.

When combined with facilities management apps, IoT sensors provide the ability to not only monitor conditions but also respond in real-time. Imagine a sensor that detects a leak in a commercial building. Instead of waiting for a technician to identify the issue manually, the sensor could automatically trigger a workflow, assigning a team to repair the leak before it becomes a major problem. This proactive approach minimizes damage, reduces costs, and ensures operational continuity.

BN: How are retailers and caterers benefiting from process management platforms?

PM: For retailers and caterers, process management platforms offer a vital solution to streamline operations and enhance customer experience. In a highly competitive environment where customer expectations are constantly rising, maintaining high standards of hygiene, safety, and compliance is crucial.

Applications allow retailers and caterers to automate routine inspections, safety checks, and compliance audits. For example, a retailer can use mpro5 to schedule and automate security checks, visitor logs, or cleaning processes ensuring that all compliance standards are met without the need for too much manual intervention. This not only drives regulatory compliance but also improves operational efficiency, freeing up staff to focus on customer service.

In a broader sense, the growing trend of omnichannel retailing is driving businesses to streamline their operations across all platforms -- physical stores, online, and mobile. Process management platforms help retailers and caterers centralize their operations, making it easier to manage safety, staff, and compliance across multiple locations including store, distribution centres and manufacturing sites.

BN: Why is the adoption of this technology vital for organizations and how can employees benefit?

PM: Cross-sector we're seeing an increasing demand for sustainability, and suffering rising operational costs. This makes the adoption of digital platforms more critical than ever. The global economic landscape is pushing businesses to do more with less, and facilities management applications offer a solution by automating tasks, improving efficiency, and providing near real-time insight into operations.

From a human perspective, employees benefit significantly from this technology. By simplifying and making quicker a wide range of regular tasks, software frees up employees to focus on more strategic, high-impact activities. Instead of spending time filling out paperwork or manually tracking compliance, employees can focus on tasks that add real value, improving job satisfaction and productivity. Moreover, with mobile apps like mpro5, employees can work more flexibly, securely accessing the system from anywhere and on any device.

In short, adopting this technology is no longer optional. It's a necessity for businesses looking to remain agile, competitive, and resilient in the face of rapid change.

Image credit: jamesteohart/depositphotos.com