TP-Link launches Deco BE5000, Deco BE3600, and Archer BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 products

TP-Link has introduced its latest Wi-Fi 7 lineup: the Deco BE5000 and Deco BE3600 Mesh Systems, and the Archer BE3600 Router. These three new products aim to make advanced networking technology more accessible to consumers.

The Deco BE5000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System provides coverage for homes up to 6,600 square feet, supports over 150 devices, and offers combined Wi-Fi speeds of up to 5 Gbps. It features 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN ports and 240 MHz Wi-Fi 7 channels. The Deco BE3600 shares many features with the BE5000, delivering combined Wi-Fi speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps and supporting 160 MHz Wi-Fi 7 channels.

For those seeking a standalone router, the Archer BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Router provides reliable performance with speeds up to 3.6 Gbps, four high-gain antennas for enhanced coverage, and 2.5 Gbps ports for multi-gig connections.

The Deco BE5000 is available now on Amazon, starting at $299.99. The Deco BE3600 Mesh System is a Walmart exclusive, starting at $199.99 for a 3-pack. The Archer BE3600 Router is also available on Amazon, starting at $99.99.

