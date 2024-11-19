TP-Link launches Deco BE5000, Deco BE3600, and Archer BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 products

2 Comments

TP-Link has introduced its latest Wi-Fi 7 lineup: the Deco BE5000 and Deco BE3600 Mesh Systems, and the Archer BE3600 Router. These three new products aim to make advanced networking technology more accessible to consumers.

The Deco BE5000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 7 System provides coverage for homes up to 6,600 square feet, supports over 150 devices, and offers combined Wi-Fi speeds of up to 5 Gbps. It features 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN ports and 240 MHz Wi-Fi 7 channels. The Deco BE3600 shares many features with the BE5000, delivering combined Wi-Fi speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps and supporting 160 MHz Wi-Fi 7 channels.

For those seeking a standalone router, the Archer BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Router provides reliable performance with speeds up to 3.6 Gbps, four high-gain antennas for enhanced coverage, and 2.5 Gbps ports for multi-gig connections.

The Deco BE5000 is available now on Amazon, starting at $299.99. The Deco BE3600 Mesh System is a Walmart exclusive, starting at $199.99 for a 3-pack. The Archer BE3600 Router is also available on Amazon, starting at $99.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Why Apple’s M4 Mac mini is far superior to Microsoft’s new Windows 365 Link

TP-Link launches Deco BE5000, Deco BE3600, and Archer BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 products

Malicious emails bypass SEGs every 45 seconds

Forget Windows 11: Windows Moon Valley reaches a key milestone -- get it now!

Microsoft and Atom Computing set to launch commercial quantum computer next year

With AI agents, Microsoft aims to change the way you work

'One of the most secure experiences we have ever built' -- Microsoft overhauls controversial Recall feature with enhanced privacy and security controls

Most Commented Stories

What happens to Linux when Linus Torvalds dies?

24 Comments

Windows 10: Microsoft reveals how much you'll need to pay to keep receiving updates

20 Comments

Bluesky thinking -- why left-wingers are leaving X and why X will get over it

16 Comments

Bring your Windows 10 and 11 desktops to life with the amazing (and free!) Sucrose -- download it now

15 Comments

The Guardian’s exit from Elon Musk’s X shows a lack of journalistic courage

13 Comments

Unnecessary replacement of hardware leads to higher costs and growing waste problem

9 Comments

Tech leaders congratulate Donald Trump on 2024 election victory

8 Comments

Belkin launches Connect USB-C 11-in-1 Pro GaN Dock with 150W power

8 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.