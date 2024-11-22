TEAMGROUP unveils T-FORCE GA PRO PCIe 5 SSD with blazing 10,000MB/s read speed

TEAMGROUP’s T-FORCE brand has launched its latest SSD, the GA PRO PCIe 5.0, promising lightning-fast read speed of up to 10,000MB/s. This high-performance M.2 drive is designed for gamers and power users who crave insane speed.

At the heart of this SSD is the InnoGrit IG5666 multi-core controller, which balances performance and energy efficiency. Supporting the NVMe 2.0 protocol, the T-FORCE GA PRO is offered in 1TB and 2TB capacities. It features advanced 4K LDPC error correction technology to maintain data integrity and ensure smooth operation, even under heavy workloads. For added security, the drive includes advanced isolation features to safeguard data from potential threats.

The T-FORCE GA PRO utilizes TEAMGROUP’s exclusive graphene heat spreader, ensuring compatibility with motherboard heat sinks while keeping temperatures in check. This allows the SSD to deliver stable performance during extended gaming sessions or professional workloads.

TEAMGROUP has also prioritized sustainability with this release. The T-FORCE GA PRO is manufactured using halogen-free, lead-free processes and is packaged with recyclable materials, meeting RoHS environmental standards. This approach allows users to enjoy cutting-edge technology while minimizing environmental impact.

Pricing and availability for the T-FORCE GA PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD are yet to be announced, but it is expected to hit the market soon through select retailers, including Amazon.

