Google brings chess into the AI era with innovative tools and experiences

Chess, the age-old strategy game, continues to inspire advancements in artificial intelligence. Google, known for its AI breakthroughs like AlphaZero, has used chess as a proving ground for cutting-edge technology. AlphaZero famously taught itself to master chess without prior knowledge, showcasing AI’s potential for creative problem-solving. This innovation even extends beyond games, influencing real-world projects like AlphaFold for protein structures and AlphaDev for discovering new algorithms.

Now, as the title sponsor of the World Chess Championship, Google is offering new ways to experience chess, blending history, AI, and creativity. Here’s what’s on the board:

First, Google Arts & Culture and the International Chess Federation (FIDE) have unveiled “Beyond the Board,” a digital exhibition tracing chess’s evolution from its origins in the sixth century to the AI age. Curated by Woman Grandmaster Anna Burtasova, the exhibition features archival treasures, rare scoresheets, and a spotlight on figures like Vera Menchik, the first Women’s World Chess Champion. It also highlights how AI has transformed modern chess while celebrating the human creativity that keeps the game alive.

For those seeking creativity, Google Labs introduces GenChess, a tool that reimagines chess sets using AI. Powered by Imagen 3, this experiment lets users design chess pieces based on prompts like “sushi” or “mountain climbing.” GenChess will launch this week, allowing anyone to transform their ideas into one-of-a-kind chess sets.

Meanwhile, aspiring AI developers can join the FIDE & Google Efficient Chess AI Challenge on Kaggle. This coding competition invites participants to create lightweight AI chess engines with strict memory and processing limits. With free computational resources and starter materials, the challenge aims to democratize AI innovation in chess.

In December, Google will release Chess Champ, an interactive chess feature within the Gemini app. This conversational tool lets users play against a language model, explore strategies, and even engage in playful banter. Available for Gemini Advanced subscribers, this feature combines AI with the timeless appeal of the game.

Finally, the World Chess Championship will feature “Chatting Chess,” an AI-driven commentary segment powered by Google’s Gemini. This tool provides viewers with insights, trivia, and simplified explanations of complex strategies, making the championship accessible to everyone. The tournament begins November 25, with “Chatting Chess” streaming on FIDE’s YouTube channel.

Photo Credit: Carsten Reisinger/Shutterstock