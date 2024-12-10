Enterprises struggle to meet data infrastructure demands

Internal IT teams are being pushed to the brink, balancing the demands of modern data management with limited resources according to a new report.

The study from DataStrike gathered insights from nearly 200 IT leaders and decision-makers, it finds that 55 percent of organizations rely solely on internal IT teams to manage their data infrastructure, with only a small fraction (19 percent) outsourcing these critical functions.

As a result, IT teams are struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of technological advancements, often managing multiple database platforms and cloud environments simultaneously. 54 percent of IT leaders report a lack of resources and tools to meet the growing demands of data infrastructure management.

"IT teams are being asked to do more with less. They are responsible for not only day-to-day operations but also ensuring the seamless integration of new technologies, securing critical data, and delivering real-time insights -- all while managing shrinking budgets," says Rob Brown, president and COO of DataStrike. "This report shines a light on the immense pressure IT teams are under and the need for more resources to tackle data infrastructure management."

Nearly half of respondents (49 percent) report handling more than one database platform, adding to the complexity of their workloads. Indeed, teams are managing an average of two database platforms and two cloud environments, further straining already limited resources.

Looking ahead, 23 percent of respondents name data infrastructure cost optimization as a top priority for 2025, alongside cloud instance optimization and the development of a comprehensive data infrastructure strategy. 76 percent of IT leaders express interest in outsourcing their data infrastructure management, with 73 percent of those already outsourcing open to exploring new managed service providers.

The full report is available from the DataStrike site.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com