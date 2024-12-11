'Circuit compression' technology brings commercial quantum a step closer

Quantum computing is something that we've been covering for a while but commercial implementations always seem to be tantalizingly out of reach.

It could be getting nearer though thanks to work by Classiq Technologies, with Deloitte Tohmatsu Group, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation to demonstrate improved circuit compression.

What does this mean? To run an algorithm on a quantum computer, it must be written as a quantum circuit, and the longer the circuit, the greater the risk of errors occurring during calculation. Consequently there's the possibility of improving calculation accuracy when developing new materials using efficient quantum circuit design technology.

The circuit compression method used in this demonstration can be applied to various quantum circuits, not only in the chemical field. It is also relevant for the early practical application of quantum computers in a wide range of fields such as drug discovery, AI, finance, manufacturing and logistics. Recent advances in error correction technology are expected to improve the reliability of quantum computers, making it possible to execute longer, more complex quantum algorithms.

The three companies see compression of quantum circuits becoming an increasingly important issue for the practical application of quantum computers.

Deloitte Tohmatsu has been conducting research in anticipation of using quantum computers in the chemical field for material exploration, and this demonstration leveraged Classiq's technology to demonstrate it is possible to compress quantum circuits to better develop new materials. Mitsubishi Chemical has long been developing Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithms (QAOA) for the development of advanced organic electroluminescence materials. The three companies jointly conducted this demonstration, believing that if quantum circuits could be compressed sufficiently, the practical application of quantum computers in the chemical field would benefit.

You can find out more on the Classiq site.

Image credit: BeeBright/depositphotos.com

