Get 'Java Essentials For Dummies' for FREE and save $9.99

No Comments

Java Essentials For Dummies is a reliable and succinct reference on the core components of Java -- the multifaceted general-purpose language used for desktop, mobile, and web applications.

This straightforward book gets right to the point -- eliminating review material and wordy explanations -- so you get what you need, fast.

SEE ALSO:

Perfect for supplementing classroom learning, reviewing for a certification, or staying knowledgeable on the job, Java Essentials For Dummies is a direct reference that's great to keep on hand as an everyday desk reference.

With this book you will learn to:

  • Strengthen your understanding of the basics of coding with Java
  • Review what you've already learned or pick up key skills
  • Use Java to build a variety of applications and more
  • Jog your memory on the essentials as you work and get clear answers to your questions

Java Essentials For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $9.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 31, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Java Essentials For Dummies' for FREE and save $9.99

Newly launched APIs found by attackers in under 30 seconds

Experts call for proactivity to combat state-sponsored cyber threats in 2025

Elon Musk seems to confirm some details of his Gmail rival X Mail

Netflix expands Moments feature from iOS to Android, so you can share your favorite clips from shows

Google launches Whisk for creative AI image remixing

The dark side of AI: How automation is fueling identity theft

Most Commented Stories

The stunning Oreon 10 arrives to replace Microsoft Windows -- download it now!

84 Comments

Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 should be -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve!

58 Comments

Linux predictions for 2025

54 Comments

Forget bloated Windows 11, Windows 12 Lite is the Microsoft operating system we need!

29 Comments

Microsoft refuses to ease Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements, despite the ditching of Windows 10

28 Comments

Today is the day! Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 -- Nitrux Linux 3.8.0 is the OS you've been waiting for

24 Comments

Waiting for Microsoft Windows 12 is a mistake when you can upgrade to Linux today

21 Comments

Linux Mint dethrones MX Linux as the most popular distro on DistroWatch

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.