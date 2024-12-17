Get 'Java Essentials For Dummies' for FREE and save $9.99

Java Essentials For Dummies is a reliable and succinct reference on the core components of Java -- the multifaceted general-purpose language used for desktop, mobile, and web applications.

This straightforward book gets right to the point -- eliminating review material and wordy explanations -- so you get what you need, fast.

SEE ALSO:

Perfect for supplementing classroom learning, reviewing for a certification, or staying knowledgeable on the job, Java Essentials For Dummies is a direct reference that's great to keep on hand as an everyday desk reference.

With this book you will learn to:

Strengthen your understanding of the basics of coding with Java

Review what you've already learned or pick up key skills

Use Java to build a variety of applications and more

Jog your memory on the essentials as you work and get clear answers to your questions

Java Essentials For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $9.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 31, so act fast.