AI in life sciences and healthcare

The life sciences and healthcare industries have critical challenges to overcome in 2025. Costs in both are on the rise, forcing business leaders to seek out more efficient methods for developing and delivering new products and services. Additionally, consumer expectations are higher than ever, with patients and other clients looking for features that maximize convenience and accessibility.

To help with these challenges, industry leaders should consider the potential of artificial intelligence. AI has been transforming the business world by providing the power to automate, analyze, and increase efficiency in unprecedented ways. For life sciences and healthcare, AI provides the capability to gather and analyze data in a way that drives better outcomes and delivers better consumer experiences.

Leveraging AI to empower personalized care plans

Today’s business leaders must acknowledge that they are operating in the age of personalization. Having a deep understanding of the market is just the start. Companies must also understand individual consumers in a way that allows them to craft a personalized experience.

In life sciences and healthcare, personalization occurs through individualized treatment plans, proactive care, and respect for individual preferences. Consumers want to see their specific needs and concerns met, and proactive communication provides personalized health and wellness guidance based on individual data. Ideally, communication would also consider their personal values and preferred communication styles.

AI can help meet those goals by powering tools for gathering and understanding data on a company’s individual clients. AI algorithms can process vast datasets, drawing from electronic health records, wearable devices, and patient-provided inputs, to create personalized healthcare plans aligned with individual needs and desires. As companies boost personalization, they improve patient outcomes and satisfaction while establishing themselves as a brand responsive to market needs.

Behavioral health support provides a great example of how AI can support personalization. AI-driven companion apps can track moods, suggest personalized therapeutic activities, and provide adherence-based therapy reminders. In this and other areas, AI-powered virtual assistants can guide patients through their care journey, providing proactive and personalized guidance that is always available to provide condition-specific insights.

In the life sciences, AI can be leveraged to develop personalized medicine that considers a patient’s unique lifestyle, medical history, and genetic makeup. By helping life sciences move beyond “one-size-fits-all” solutions, AI can reduce the likelihood of dangerous side effects and increase the likelihood that treatments will achieve their intended outcomes.

Leveraging AI to optimize remote monitoring

Today’s technology gives companies unprecedented capabilities for remote monitoring of patient activity and outcomes, providing data that has the potential to serve both the life sciences and healthcare industries. However, to gain valuable insights from that data, companies must be able to mine it reliably and efficiently. AI delivers that capability, opening the door to real-time analytics that can improve business decision-making.

AI takes remote monitoring to the next level by enabling more nuanced analysis of health-related metrics. It can analyze the interplay between various data streams to identify subtle patterns that can indicate concerning developments. For example, it has the potential to identify heart failure by tracking and assessing the interplay between weight gain, heart rate variability, and changes in sleep patterns, all of which can be monitored remotely.

With AI, companies gain the power to improve client outcomes by tapping into predictive analytics. AI models deliver the capacity to analyze patterns within remote monitoring health data to forecast potential health complications, allowing care providers to intervene proactively. This capability demonstrates value-based care, which holds particular appeal for insurance companies and other payers due to its potential for reducing healthcare costs.

In addition to improving the capabilities of remote monitoring, AI has the potential to extend those capabilities, thus improving availability. By enhancing the quality of monitoring, AI eliminates the need for patients to seek care via in-office visits. For those in remote areas, that shift means the care they need becomes much more accessible. AI-powered monitoring also has the potential to lower the costs associated with healthcare monitoring, which means lowering financial hurdles.

Current examples of AI applications

Virtual musculoskeletal rehabilitation is an example of a field where companies are already integrating AI with healthcare platforms to improve results. The enhanced programs leverage AI and machine learning to deliver remote care while gathering the data needed to assess progress. When data indicates progress, the programs adapt the intensity and exercise regimens for each patient to ensure personalized care and optimized outcomes.

In neurological rehabilitation, AI improves outcomes by objectively tracking the full-body motion of patients undergoing remote therapy. By integrating clinical and patient engagement data to evaluate results, AI can help flag events that may require escalated care.

The life sciences and healthcare industries face the difficult challenge of improving the quality of their care without significantly increasing costs for themselves or their clients. AI gives them the power to overcome that challenge. It allows them to proactively and remotely identify the unique problems clients are facing and provide personalized solutions that are efficient and effective.

Image Credit: BiancoBlue / Dreamstime.com

Guillem Singla Buxarrais is the Co-Founder and CEO of Neurofenix, where he leads efforts to revolutionize neurorehabilitation through innovative digital health solutions. With a strong background in healthcare innovation and biomedical engineering, Guillem’s passion for improving the lives of neurological patients is deeply personal, shaped by his own experiences with neurological conditions. He co-founded Neurofenix in 2016 to address gaps in neurorehabilitation, developing solutions like the NeuroBall, a groundbreaking virtual therapy device for stroke recovery. His leadership has driven the company’s growth and earned him recognition, including selection in the prestigious MedTech Innovator Accelerator Program in 2021.