Get 'JavaScript: The Comprehensive Guide' (worth $54.99) for free

JavaScript: The Comprehensive Guide provides a full introduction to JavaScript and web development, starting with the basics of programming and progressing through advanced topics.

The initial chapters introduce JavaScript, exploring its history, its relationship with HTML and CSS, and how to integrate it into web pages. Readers will learn to create and manipulate variables, data types, and operators while controlling the flow of programs using loops and functions.

As the book advances, it covers more complex concepts like working with objects, arrays, and strings, and introduces modern web APIs, such as Ajax, Fetch API, and browser storage methods.

Additional chapters focus on object-oriented and functional programming, emphasizing JavaScript’s versatile capabilities. Later sections explore asynchronous programming, server-based applications with Node.js, and creating mobile and desktop applications using frameworks like React Native and Electron.

There is also a focus on controlling microcontrollers using JavaScript, automating tasks with Grunt and Gulp, and managing source code through Git, providing a full-stack development approach with JavaScript at its core.

