AOHi Adonis USB4 2.0 cable offers 8K dual display support and 240W charging

AOHi has launched the Adonis USB4 2.0 Cable on Indiegogo here starting at $35. It is a USB-C to USB-C solution designed to meet the needs of modern professionals, gamers, and technology enthusiasts. This cable aims to deliver fast data transfer speeds, dual-display support, and compatibility with emerging technologies like AI, VR, and AR, offering versatile connectivity options for a variety of use cases.

The Adonis Cable supports bi-directional data transfer speeds of up to 80Gbps and uni-directional speeds of 120Gbps. These capabilities make it suitable for transferring large files or working with demanding applications. It also includes 240W PD 3.1 charging, enabling rapid power delivery that can charge a MacBook Pro to 56 percent in just 30 minutes. For Apple users, the cable integrates well with Mac Mini models from M1 to M4.

Its display support allows users to connect two monitors with resolutions of up to 8K at 60Hz or 6K, making it a good choice for tasks requiring high-definition visuals. Additionally, it can handle a single 4K display at 240Hz, which may appeal to gamers and professionals needing smooth motion.

The cable’s construction emphasizes both durability and functionality. It features a 16-core coaxial design paired with an E-Marker smart chip to ensure safety and long-term performance. A unique paint process gives the cable a polished, modern appearance.

The Adonis USB4 2.0 Cable is compatible with Thunderbolt 5 and supports external AI accelerators, providing future-proofing for advanced technologies. It also offers fast charging and data transfer for devices like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16, with speeds of up to 10Gbps.

