Today marks the start of Black History Month -- here’s how Google is celebrating

Black History Month is officially here, and Google is kicking things off with a major celebration of Black creators, artists, and innovators across its platforms. From YouTube and Google TV to the Play Store and Chrome, the search giant is making it easier than ever to explore Black culture all month long.

On YouTube, Google is shining a spotlight on rising Black stars and legendary voices in music, TV, and social media. YouTube Music is serving up playlists dedicated to regional dance genres like Chicago House and NOLA Bounce, while artwork from Stonie Blue will bring even more energy to the platform throughout February.

Over on Google Arts & Culture, the focus is on legendary Black artist Elizabeth Catlett, whose powerful work captures the depth and beauty of Black life. Plus, the Amistad Research Center in New Orleans is adding fresh stories and exhibits, offering a deeper look into Black history and creativity.

For those looking for something to watch, Google TV has a curated Black History Month collection right on the For You page. Whether it’s classic films like Monster’s Ball, hit series like Power, or the iconic miniseries Roots, there’s no shortage of powerful Black storytelling to explore. Many titles are available through subscriptions, while others can be streamed for free with ads.

The Google Play Store is highlighting Black developers with a special collection of must-try apps and games. From Boddle to Treasure Party: Puzzle Fun! and BET+, these picks showcase the creativity and innovation of Black-led projects.

And if you want to bring Black art to your everyday browsing, Google Chrome’s “Black Artists Series” has you covered. This collection features stunning work from Black artists like Neka King, Olivia Fields, and Derrick Ofosu Boateng, letting users add a cultural touch to their browser with just a click.

With all these initiatives, Google is making it easy to engage with Black culture in a meaningful way this month. But let’s be real -- Black history and creativity deserve to be celebrated all year long.

Photo Credit: kurhan / Shutterstock