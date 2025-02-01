Ditch Microsoft’s Windows 11: Nitrux 3.9.0 is the faster, more secure Linux alternative you need

Windows 11 has been making headlines for its AI gimmicks and strict system requirements, but let’s be real, folks -- if you want speed, security, and customization, Linux is where it’s at. Nitrux 3.9.0 just dropped (download here), and it makes Microsoft’s operating system look downright pathetic.

This Debian-based Linux distro, running on the Liquorix 6.12.11-2 kernel, is packed with performance improvements, security updates, and gaming enhancements that put Windows 11 to shame.

Right out of the gate, Nitrux 3.9.0 ships with updated software, including Firefox 132.0.2, OpenSSL 3.4.0, Flatpak 1.16.0, and NetworkManager 1.50.1. It also fully integrates fingerprint authentication into SDDM and Plasma, making logging in even easier. Meanwhile, Microsoft is still busy pushing ads in its Start menu!

Security is a major focus here, with updates to Secure Boot, including a new chain-loading bootloader (shim 1.59) and an improved DB and DBX (version 1.9build1). Nitrux SB Manager, a powerful new tool, lets users create Secure Boot-compatible machine owner keys (MOK), ensuring total control over kernel security. Windows 11 forces you to trust Microsoft -- with Nitrux, you’re in charge.

If you’re a gamer, you’ll love what’s under the hood. This update brings the latest AMD Open Source Driver for Vulkan (2024.Q4.3), NVIDIA’s Linux x64 Display Driver (570.86.16), and Mesa 24.3.4. The install scripts for Bottles and Heroic Games Launcher have been improved to ensure smoother installation and runtime environments. Even better, this version tweaks Plasma to preload plasmoid popups, making the desktop feel even faster.

For power users, the boot process has been refined with optimizations that boost performance and security. Page Table Isolation is now enabled to mitigate Meltdown attacks, while the amd_pstate module is activated for better power and performance management on AMD systems. Windows 11 may claim to offer efficiency, but with all its telemetry and background bloat, it can’t compete with a streamlined Linux experience like this.

Laptop users with NVIDIA Optimus setups will appreciate the addition of EnvyControl, which makes switching between GPUs seamless. Plus, the Optimus GPU Switcher widget in Plasma allows easy toggling between integrated and discrete graphics, something Windows users still struggle with.

Some outdated and unnecessary components have also been axed. TLP and its related scripts have been replaced with Power profiles-daemon, which integrates better with Plasma. SLUB redzoning and sanity checking were removed due to performance overhead, and various NVIDIA Prime scripts were dropped in favor of superior replacements.

Nitrux 3.9.0 isn’t only an operating system -- it has the potential to be a strong statement of defiance. While Microsoft continues to lock down Windows 11 and force AI-powered nonsense onto users, Nitrux delivers real improvements that make a difference. Whether you’re looking for a fast, secure, and gaming-friendly OS or just want to break free from Windows, this is the upgrade you’ve been waiting for.