addlink P21 USB SSD delivers fast speeds in a compact design

addlink has launched the P21 USB SSD, a high-speed portable storage drive built for users who demand fast transfers. Featuring USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 support, it delivers sequential read speeds of up to 2050MB/s and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s, making it a strong choice for handling large files like 4K videos, high-resolution images, and game libraries.

The P21 is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, with performance varying slightly by model:

  • 1TB: 2000MB/s read, 1950MB/s write
  • 2TB: 2000MB/s read, 1950MB/s write
  • 4TB: 2050MB/s read, 2000MB/s write

Designed with durability in mind, the P21 features an aluminum housing with integrated cooling fins, helping to manage heat during heavy workloads. Its shock-resistant metal casing makes it a good option for professionals and travelers who need reliable storage.

This drive connects via USB-C and works across multiple platforms, including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, gaming consoles, and professional cameras. It also supports Apple’s 4K 120Hz ProRes recording on the iPhone 16, making it useful for content creators.

Weighing just 60g and measuring 117 x 38 x 11.8mm, the P21 is designed for portability. It includes a USB Type-C to C (20Gbps) cable and a protective pouch for added convenience.

The addlink P21 USB SSD is available from Amazon here, with pricing starting at $89.44.

Disclosure: Some links above may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on one and make a purchase, we or our writers may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

