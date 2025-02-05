Rate of DMARC adoption doubles thanks to bulk sender requirements

A year on from Google and Yahoo implementing stricter requirements for bulk email senders, the rate of DMARC adoption has more than doubled.

A new study from Red Sift, based on the tracking of 72.85 million apex domains, shows the number of organizations adopting DMARC is up 2.32 million as of 18 December 2024.

All but one major country, India, has increased the adoption rate of DMARC implementation, with now less than a third of all domains sampled only achieving basic or no authentication.

The report also looks at BIMI -- an email standard introduced in 2021 enabling businesses to display their brand logo in the avatar slot of emails authenticated through DMARC. There is a clear shift in top publicly traded companies opting to move beyond basic DMARC reporting and instead progressing to achieve a DMARC policy of p=reject, meaning BIMI can now be deployed.

Geographically the biggest movers include Austria with an impressive 17.1 increase in percent BIMI uptake in 2024, followed by Spain with 15.5 percent and Germany at 15.15 percent. The UK saw an 8.3 percent improvement in uptake but the US only 4.35 percent.

The report's authors conclude, "Research from Red Sift's BIMI Radar reveals notable progress since Google and Yahoo implemented stricter controls for bulk sender emails. Encouragingly, publicly traded companies (excluding the outlining data from Insita) have significantly reduced the risk of compliance failure. However, this insight is drawn from a smaller sample size, and the global picture shows that 86.62 percent of domains still lack adequate protection against today's growing cyber threats -- an improvement of just 4.46 percent since January 2024. While progress is evident, much work remains to be done."

Image credit: lightkeeper/depositphotos.com