Best Windows apps this week

Windows 10 is reaching its end of support date later this year and millions of devices can't be upgraded to Windows 11 officially because of stricter system requirements. Bypasses are available that work on most incompatible systems. Microsoft did offer instructions on its website about those, but has removed reference recently.

New or notably improved Windows apps

LibreOffice 25.2

A new version of the popular open source Microsoft-Office-alternative LibreOffice is now available. The changelog is huge, highlights include improved change tracking functionality in Writer, improved DOCX imports, setting a default zoom level for documents, accessibility improvements on Windows, improved themes, and many more.

NoBloatbox

The open source application-remover for Windows is now also available for Windows 10 officially. Just drop the new Windows.10.json file on the interface to get a list of preinstalled Windows 10 apps that you may then remove from systems.

Opera Air

Opera Software's new browser focuses on health and mindfulness. Major features include options to take breaks and do exercises, meditations, and to play binaural beats to improve creativity, relieve stress, or stay focused.

It is still a Chromium-based browser at its core, which means that it offers excellent web compatibility, performance, and support for Chrome extensions.