Apple finally brings the Apple TV app to Android

There is a sensible logic to Apple focusing on creating and improving apps that work on its own devices, but the company sometimes has to acknowledge the fact that not every phone and tablet out there is an idevice.

The latest app release from the iPhone-maker is proof of this in action. After far, far too long overlooking the platform, the company has now released the Apple TV app for Android users. The launch comes ahead of the 2025 season of Major League Soccer, and there is even the option to test drive the service for free.

Having finally made its way to Android, Apple TV is available globally right from the offset, rather than being subject to a region-by-region rollout. From within the app, it is possible for users to take out an Apple TV+ subscription via their Google Play account, as well as grabbing themselves an MLS Season Pass if they feel so inclined.

The likes of Ted Lasso, Severance and Slow Horses have earned Apple TV a decent reputation, but there is the option of trying out the service completely free of charge for a week for anyone who isn’t sure if they’re ready to take the plunge.

While Apple uses the app launch to highlight the awards it has won for movies and shows, the company makes much of the sport content that is available:

Just in time for Major League Soccer’s 2025 season, Android users can also subscribe to MLS Season Pass. Available through the Apple TV app, the subscription service offers fans every MLS match in one dedicated location with no blackouts, plus an array of exclusive content, in-depth coverage, and analysis. All 30 MLS clubs will be in action as the league kicks off its 30th season the weekend of February 22. Apple TV+ is also the home of Friday Night Baseball -- a weekly Major League Baseball double-header with no local broadcast restrictions. New for 2025, Apple TV+ subscribers can also enjoy Sunday Night Soccer, a weekly primetime standalone match showcasing MLS’s most compelling matchups.

You can download Apple TV for Android here.