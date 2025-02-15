Microsoft Windows 11 is a disaster: Should you fix it with Talon or finally switch to Linux with Oreon 10?

Windows 11 has arguably turned into a chaotic, ad-infested OS that’s driving many users up the wall. From mandatory updates to AI fads and an excessive reliance on cloud services, Microsoft has transformed its once-loved OS into something almost unrecognizable.

If you’re at your wit’s end, your options are clear: Attempt to salvage Windows using tools like Talon or take the leap to Linux with a distro like Oreon 10. But what’s the smarter move here?

Talon: The Quick Fix for Windows

Talon, developed by the Raven Development Team, offers a swift solution to de-clutter Windows 11 with just a couple of clicks. It removes Microsoft Edge, OneDrive, Copilot, Clipchamp, Bing Weather, and other pre-installed clutter. It even reverts the taskbar to its classic left-side position for a more familiar feel.

However, there’s a caveat. Talon really shines on a clean Windows install. Applying it to an existing setup could lead to application conflicts or system instability. Also, given Microsoft’s penchant for updates that can undo these tweaks, it’s hard to predict how long Talon’s benefits will last.

So, if you’re expending all this effort just to make Windows tolerable, is it worth staying with it?

Oreon 10: A Windows-Like Haven in Linux

For those looking to ditch Windows altogether, Oreon 10 presents an appealing alternative. Built on AlmaLinux, it aims to provide a user experience similar to Windows but without the headaches. The recent Build 2502 update enhances package management, boosts system performance, and expands ARM64 support.

The future looks even brighter with plans for native WINE 10 support for Windows applications, integrated NVIDIA drivers, and compatibility with Apple’s M-series chips. Plus, an upgrade to KDE Plasma 6.3 will make the desktop environment more sophisticated.

Yet, Oreon 10 is still Linux at heart. This means some software won’t run out of the box, and users new to Linux might face a learning curve.

Is it Time to Say Goodbye to Windows?

The crux of the matter is this: Why keep mending an OS you’re not fond of? Microsoft seems deaf to user feedback, and Windows continues to bloat. Talon might give you a quick fix, but it’s only temporary. Oreon 10 offers an exit strategy, but it means stepping outside the Windows ecosystem.

For those tied to specific Windows-only software or gaming, Talon could be a stopgap. But for those fed up with battling Microsoft’s direction for Windows, moving to Linux, whether it’s Oreon 10 or another distro (such as Netrunner), might be the more sustainable choice.

At some point, you have to decide: Do you want to keep patching Windows indefinitely, or is it time to embrace change?

