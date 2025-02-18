New platform helps enterprises take control of AI

Artificial intelligence is finding its way into more and more areas and that presents a challenge for businesses who need to keep things secure. Add in shadow use of AI and the problem becomes worse.

Californian start up Singulr.ai is launching a new enterprise AI governance and security platform to help organizations stay on top of AI adoption.

Using a single platform, CIO and IT operations teams can rationalize their AI service inventory and reduce unnecessary spend, while CISO and risk teams can streamline the onboarding of safe AI use cases as well as implementing policies to prevent data leakage and shadow AI.

"Companies are experiencing explosive growth in AI adoption across employees, partners, and vendors -- but this surge comes with mounting security risks and costs," says Shiv Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of Singulr. "Through our extensive market research, we recognized that the broad use of generative AI technology is a complex problem needing an enterprise-grade solution to scale and secure. We started Singulr -- to help enterprises rapidly adopt and operationalize powerful new AI technologies while managing costs and minimizing risk.”

Features include the continuous discovery of all AI-in-use, including homegrown LLM applications and agents, public AI services, and embedded AI in SaaS applications, along with deep contextual insights into application settings, user activity, and sensitive data exposure in prompts or uploaded files.

It also offers automated risk scoring of AI services and models so that teams can quickly vet and approve new requests, unsanctioned use, or changes in models, dataset, or applications. Once in use continuous protection uses context-aware policies and enforcement that allows organizations to permit, restrict, warn, redact, and trigger security tickets and workflows.

Businesses can discover more and request a sample Instant AI Audit report or an AI Audit assessment on the Singulr site.

Image credit: jamesteohart/depositphotos.com

