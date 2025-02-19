Amazon launches eero 7 and pro 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers

Amazon has some good news for fans of its eero routers. The retail giant has just added two new models to its Wi-Fi 7 lineup -- the eero 7 and eero pro 7. These new devices promise fast multi-gigabit speeds at prices that won’t empty your wallet.

The eero 7 is a dual-band router running on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, and offers wireless speeds up to 1.8 Gbps and wired speeds up to 2.3 Gbps with its two 2.5 GbE ports. Its small size means it should fit neatly on a shelf or desk, perfect for tighter spaces, and a single unit covers 2,000 square feet, which will be enough for an apartment or modest home. A twin-pack will cover 4,000 square feet, while a triple-pack will stretch to 6,000 square feet. Pricing starts at $169.99 for one, $279.99 for two, or $349.99 for three, which feels like a steal for Wi-Fi 7.

Then there’s the eero pro 7, which is designed for users with bigger demands, such as households juggling multiple streams, games, or work-from-home setups. This tri-band model adds a 6 GHz band, pushing wireless speeds to 3.9 Gbps and wired speeds to 4.7 Gbps through two 5 GbE ports.

One unit will cover up to 2,000 square feet and 200 devices, a two-pack covers 4,000 square feet and over 400 devices, and a three-pack manages 6,000 square feet and 600+ devices. It’s got a quiet, fan-less design too. Prices are $299.99 for one, $549.99 for two, or $699.99 for three, which seems reasonable for the power you’re getting.

These routers tap into Wi-Fi 7 tricks like Multi-Link Operation for better band use, 4K-QAM for stronger signals, and tech that keeps lots of devices connected without trouble. They also feature eero’s TrueMesh for smart data routing, TrueRoam for smooth transitions between units, and TrueChannel for steady performance.

Setup via the eero app takes minutes, and you can manage access, share network info, or see what’s connected. Security’s covered with WPA3 encryption and automatic updates. These routers play well with older eero models too, so upgrading shouldn't be a hassle. For smart home users, both act as hubs for Matter, Thread, and Zigbee devices and work with Alexa.

The optional eero Plus service adds perks like extra security, parental controls, and apps for passwords, malware protection, and VPN access. Plus, Amazon says eero’s support team is available by phone or email every day, free of charge.

You can pre-order the eero 7 (here) and pro 7 (here), with shipping starting February 26.

