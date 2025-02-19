Kioxia and Sandisk unveil 4.8Gb/s AI-ready 3D flash memory

Kioxia, in partnership with Sandisk, has introduced a super-cool 3D flash memory solution that boosts NAND interface speeds to an insane 4.8 gigabits per second! This has the potential to transform AI-powered tasks and data centers.

This advancement integrates state-of-the-art features like Toggle DDR6.0 for NAND flash, alongside the SCA protocol (short for Separate Command Address) which streamlines command handling. Additionally, the PI-LTT system, or Power Isolated Low-Tapped Termination, slashes energy use.

Together, these upgrades deliver a 33 percent jump in NAND interface speed over their prior 8th-generation 3D flash memory. Power savings are notable too, with input consumption trimmed by 10 percent and output usage cut by a hefty 34 percent, striking an ideal harmony between speed and sustainability.

Looking to the 9th generation, Kioxia and Sandisk plan to blend their latest CMOS innovations with proven memory cell designs, yielding affordable, high-performing, and low-energy options. Both firms are dedicated to pushing flash memory forward, addressing the rising storage needs of AI and cloud computing while fueling the next chapter of technological breakthroughs.

IMAGE CREDIT: 22340050 © Michael Biehler | Dreamstime