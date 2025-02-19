Kioxia and Sandisk unveil 4.8Gb/s AI-ready 3D flash memory

No Comments

Kioxia, in partnership with Sandisk, has introduced a super-cool 3D flash memory solution that boosts NAND interface speeds to an insane 4.8 gigabits per second! This has the potential to transform AI-powered tasks and data centers.

This advancement integrates state-of-the-art features like Toggle DDR6.0 for NAND flash, alongside the SCA protocol (short for Separate Command Address) which streamlines command handling. Additionally, the PI-LTT system, or Power Isolated Low-Tapped Termination, slashes energy use.

Together, these upgrades deliver a 33 percent jump in NAND interface speed over their prior 8th-generation 3D flash memory. Power savings are notable too, with input consumption trimmed by 10 percent and output usage cut by a hefty 34 percent, striking an ideal harmony between speed and sustainability.

Looking to the 9th generation, Kioxia and Sandisk plan to blend their latest CMOS innovations with proven memory cell designs, yielding affordable, high-performing, and low-energy options. Both firms are dedicated to pushing flash memory forward, addressing the rising storage needs of AI and cloud computing while fueling the next chapter of technological breakthroughs.

IMAGE CREDIT: 22340050 © Michael Biehler | Dreamstime

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Kioxia and Sandisk unveil 4.8Gb/s AI-ready 3D flash memory

Amazon launches eero 7 and pro 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers

Punycode: The invisible cyber threat hiding in plain sight

Strengthening cyber resilience -- cautious collaboration between organizations and third-party vendors needed

Apple iPhone 16e brings flagship features at a budget price

FanDuel Sports Network brings live local sports to Prime Video

New Connectivity Guru uses AI to streamline Wi-Fi troubleshooting

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 won't pull me away from Linux unless Microsoft fixes these 5 things

44 Comments

AR OS 2 is everything we want Windows 12 to be -- and more

38 Comments

Who needs Windows 11? FreeXP is a modern version of Microsoft's greatest OS, powered by Debian Linux

24 Comments

Google is the latest tech firm to drop diversity hiring targets following Trump’s executive orders

24 Comments

Oreon 10, our favorite Windows replacement, has just been updated -- and it's about to get much, much better!

14 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 in just five clicks

14 Comments

Microsoft is forcing the new Outlook for Windows app on Windows 10 users with the mandatory KB5051974 update

11 Comments

Microsoft and Apple should take a long hard look at Elon Musk’s ‘Big Balls’

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.