Cybersecurity professionals not happy in their jobs

Only a third of cybersecurity professionals would recommend their employer according to a new study carried out by IANS Research in collaboration with Artico Search.

It finds low satisfaction coincides with perceptions of limited career growth, with fewer than 40 percent of respondents satisfied with their advancement opportunities and more than 45 percent expressing frustration over slow progression. While compensation remains a factor, the ability to develop new skills and advance within an organization has a greater impact on retention.

The report also reflects a growing demand for cross-functional expertise. It finds that 61 percent of cybersecurity staff dedicate at least 30 percent of their time to multiple functions, with common overlaps in SecOps, GRC, and AppSec.

IT backgrounds still dominate among security professionals. Over 70 percent of security engineers and more than 50 percent of security analysts and security architects say their IT backgrounds were essential to landing their current roles.

"This year's data reinforces a critical truth -- cybersecurity professionals often feel stuck in demanding roles without opportunities for meaningful career growth," says Nick Kakolowski, Sr. research director at IANS Research. "With more than 60 percent of cybersecurity professionals considering a job change, the key challenge for CISOs isn't just compensation -- it's creating opportunities for staff to progress in their careers. In a market where staff are expected to wear multiple hats, those who see clear paths to leadership and specialization are the most likely to stay."

Some good news is that cybersecurity salaries remain highly competitive. Security architects and engineers continue to earn top-tier salaries, with average annual cash compensation of $206,000 and $191,000, respectively. There are regional differences, however. The US West region offers the highest cybersecurity salaries, followed by the Northeast. The Southeast and Central US report lower salaries. The annual compensation disparity between the highest and lowest regions is $61,000 and Canada consistently lags behind all US regions.

You can get the full 2025 Cybersecurity Staff Compensation Benchmark Report from the IANS site.

Image credit: Milkos/depositphotos.com

