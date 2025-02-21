AI-powered solution detects insider threats

Insider security incidents remain a problem for business, yet many organizations struggle with limited budgets, minimal talent resources, and tools that fail to detect subtle insider threat patterns.

OpenText is launching a new Core Threat Detection and Response solution, an AI-powered product designed to address the growing challenge of insider threats and advanced attacks.

Using advanced machine learning models, the platform continuously evolves with each organization’s unique environment and insider threat landscape, improving detection accuracy over time and ensuring contextually relevant threat identification. Advanced anomaly detection dynamically adapts to changes in operating environments and ensures contextually relevant threat detection.

"Enterprises need a way to continuously adapt threat analysis to the unique behaviors of their organization without further straining security teams," says Muhi Majzoub, OpenText EVP, security products. "OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud represents a significant leap forward in advanced threat detection and investigation, offering a solution that is easy to use, implement, and maintain. Our composable open XDR architecture ensures that the solution can easily work with existing security tools customers may have for identity management, data loss prevention, or endpoint protection. We are also integrating our threat detection solutions with OpenText Content Management through easy integration kits to provide customers insights across applications, endpoints, and networks. This is part of our broader strategy to deliver holistic security solutions that protect the entire attack surface."

It integrates with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Entra ID, and Microsoft Copilot, so OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response empowers organizations to stop attacks quickly and efficiently before damage occurs. This also reduces setup time and delivers immediate value.

OpenText also has a threat integration studio that allows customers to integrate and ingest telemetry from other network solutions, applications, security tools, and enterprise technologies into OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response.

OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response is currently available as a limited release to select customers. You can find out more about the early adopter program on the OpenText site.

Image credit: artursz/depositphotos.com