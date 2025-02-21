Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-thirty-five in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft is working on a new app. Currently in development, Migration App is designed to help users smoothly transfer files from one Windows PC to another.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Talon

Talon is an open source tool that removes "bloat" from freshly installed Windows 11 systems. The tool requires just two clicks to run and make the changes, which may appeal to some users.

Big downside is that you don't get a say regarding the changes that it makes. Programs like Winaero Tweaker or Wintil are more complex to use, but you know exactly what they do to the system.

Winhance

Winhance is another tweaker for Windows that promises to remove features you do not like or need. Unlike Talon, it is giving you choices to make exactly the changes that you require.

It is also open source. Features include removing integrated apps, changing privacy and other system settings, customizing Windows, and more. The app is easy to use. Running it is probably the most difficult part for many users, as it is supplied as a PowerShell script. Instructions are available on the project website though.

WinRAR 7.10 (Shareware)

WinRAR is a powerful file archiver for Windows. The new version of the shareware app introduces dark mode support, a much requested feature.

Other changes include the end of support for Windows Vista or 32-bit versions of Windows, improvements to the Windows 11 context menu. The full changelog is available here.