Apple Intelligence is a disaster but it’s rolling out to more languages anyway

Pardon my crude language, but Apple Intelligence sucks. Sorry, but there’s no way to sugarcoat it. Apple is literally worth trillions of dollars, and despite having what is essentially unlimited resources, its AI service is absolutely horrid. In fact, it is so bad, that many users just turn it off entirely. Hell, there is even an entire subreddit dedicated to its failures.

What makes Apple Intelligence so terrible? Well, there are many things, but the most comical is the horrible job it does with summarizing notifications. Case in point, if my doorbell camera detects a person in the morning, and a person in the afternoon, Apple Intelligence will later warn me that multiple people are detected -- making it sound like a gang of people are on my front porch at the same time.

Believe it or not, Apple Intelligence handles notification summaries so poorly, that the iPhone-maker had to disable it for news notifications. You see, it was creating misleading notifications that bordered on misinformation. Yeah, Apple was creating further mistrust in news agencies at a time when trust is already quite low.

Don’t get me started on the suggested replies to my text messages. When texting with friends and family over iMessage, Apple Intelligence constantly suggests replies are just nonsensical. The suggestions are often so bad, that it makes me question Apple’s judgment in rolling the feature out as-is.

So, yeah, Apple Intelligence just sucks. With that said, Apple is surely pausing the expansion of the service so it can focus on improving it first, right? Nope! Actually, despite the glaring deficiencies, Apple has announced it is expanding it to support more languages! This expansion will happen with the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 -- all three are due in April.

Shockingly, the company says, “Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that delivers helpful and relevant intelligence, will soon be available in more languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified) -- as well as localized English for Singapore and India.”

The big question is, why would the company expand a broken service to more languages before fixing it? My guess would be a lack of quality leadership somewhere in the company. It’s very disappointing to see a respected American company such as Apple make such an unintelligent decision regarding a product it incorrectly calls Intelligence.

IMAGE CREDIT: 57771196 © Prillfoto | Dreamstime

