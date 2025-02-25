Deepfake fraud calls target consumer cash

AI-generated voice impersonation scams are an increasing threat, with 31 percent of US consumers, 27 percent of Canadians, and 26 percent of UK consumers reporting encounters with deepfake fraud calls.

A new report from Hiya, based on data from the company's Voice Intelligence Network and a January 2025 survey of 12,000 consumers across the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, and Spain, shows that more than 30 percent of those targeted fell victim, suffering significant financial losses. In the US, the average reported loss was $539, while UK victims faced the steepest losses at £1,479 ($1,867).

Different regions face unique scams. In the US, Medicare scams are the most common type of fraud call, which surged in Q4, peaking during the week open enrollment ended. Reports suggest scammers were trying to obtain personal details to sign up Medicare recipients for hospice care and then falsely billing Medicare for home health services.

In the UK, HMRC tax scams top the list. Users report receiving live and pre-recorded fraud calls from HMRC impersonators, often threatening legal action for unpaid taxes. In Spain, residents are targeted with fake job offers, unsolicited employment opportunities, and fraud calls impersonating HR personnel from job matching website Indeed.

"As we reflect on the last quarter of 2024, it is apparent that AI-powered fraud is becoming more sophisticated than ever, posing a serious threat to consumers and businesses alike," says Alex Algard, CEO of Hiya. "Our latest report reveals that scammers continue exploiting lucrative tactics -- like Medicare, Amazon, and Deepfake Impersonation scams -- underscoring the urgent need for greater awareness of their tactics and stronger protections for all. Hiya remains at the forefront of this fight, pioneering AI-driven solutions to stay ahead of emerging threats."

It seems the way to avoid scam calls might be to move to Germany. Germans receive only three spam calls per person per month, the lowest among the key countries analyzed.

You can get the full report from the Hiya site.

Image credit: Parin Kiratiatthakun/Dreamstime.com